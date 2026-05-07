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Believe it or not, former Ashes rival to be next England selector!

A veteran of 21 Tests, who also played in two Ashes, is now going to decide the fate of English cricket.

Updated on: May 07, 2026 05:48 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Anything can happen in the world of cricket. Who would have thought that after their Ashes 4-1 thumping in Australia, England would go for an Aussie to select their national team as well as England Lions?

Oh boy! Who would have thought?(Marcus North on X)

And it’s not a very acclaimed Aussie cricketer either. The Telegraph has reported that 46-year-old Marcus North has been chosen to be the next England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) selector. Although the ECB is yet to confirm the report, going by the Telegraph’s reputation, it can very well be true.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to be saved, reminded again and again that Test cricket is paramount

North has featured in two Ashes series for Australia. In all, he played 21 Tests, 2 ODIs and 1 T20I during his international career from 2009-2010. The left-handed batsman hit five centuries in Tests and scored 1,171 runs at an average of 35.48. He also bowled a bit, albeit right-arm offbreak and took a five-for in one of the Tests.

Not an easy job for sure!

It’s strange that just a day after Michael Vaughan’s strong criticism, we now have the name of the England selector. "It's ridiculous how they're announcing a selector so late," Vaughan said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

"I wanted the selector there on 1 April, going out, having a look, gathering information.

"Luke Wright quit at the back end of Australia. We knew, didn't we?

"It's a long time, four months, to find someone."

Next month, New Zealand will be in England for a three-match Test series with the first game kicking off on June 4. That’s likely to be North’s first international assignment. Let’s see how much time the ECB will take before it announces North’s appointment.

 
ashes series england cricket Marcus North cricket
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