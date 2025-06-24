Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley break 30-year-old feat as duo dismantle record books with 188-run opening stand

England had a daunting task in front of them. 371 to get in the fourth and final innings of a Test is never easy. No matter what approach you play with, chasing more than 350 runs in the final innings is a difficult feat for every team. However, England's opening batters Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett broke the back of a 371-run chase as the duo put on 188 runs for the opening wicket in the final innings of the Headingley Test against India on Tuesday. India vs England, 1st Test: Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on 188 runs for the opening wicket in the fourth innings. (Action Images via Reuters)

Entering Day 5, England had all ten wickets in hand and the hosts required 350 runs more for the win. At stumps on Day 4, England's score read 21/0. The opening batters Crawley and Duckett were measured to start off with as they saw off the opening spells by Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

After the first hour, the duo started to play their natural game, and no bowler was spared. Duckett was the more attacking batter between the two, and the southpaw eventually brought up his century in the second session of Day 5.

Crawley also looked set for a much-deserved century. However, he ended up losing his wicket to Prasidh Krishna, and he walked back to the hut after scoring 65 runs off 126 balls.

This 188-run opening stand is the highest against India in the fourth innings of any Test match. This is the highest stand in the fourth innings in Headingley, while it is the second-highest for England.

The 188-run partnership is also the fifth highest by any opening pair in the fourth innings and the highest since 1995. When Crawley and Duckett's stand went past the 156-run mark, the duo brought up the highest opening stand in the fourth innings of a home Test for England, surpassing 154 between Geoffrey Boycott and Mike Brearley against Australia in Nottingham in 1977.

This was also the first time that two opening batters hit fifty-plus scores in the fourth innings of a Headingley Test.

Ben Duckett scores century

With his century against India, Ben Duckett registered the first ton by an England opening batter in the fourth innings of a Test since Alastair Cook's 109 not out against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2010.

This is also Ben Duckett's first second-innings century of his career.

Soon after getting the wicket of Zak Crawley, Prasidh Krishna got another one as he rattled the stumps of Ollie Pope (8).

Earlier, India set England a target of 371 runs in the fourth and final innings, owing to centuries by KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in the second innings.

The Headingley Test began with England captain Ben Stokes winning the toss and opting to bowl first.