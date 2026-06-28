Ben Stokes announces retirement from international cricket

England Test captain Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, confirming that the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge would be his last assignment. The all-rounder brought a close to a career which began with the white-ball teams in 2011. He then made his Test debut in December 2013 at the Adelaide Oval during the Ashes. Stokes is known for playing many memorable knocks during his stint as an England player, but nothing would beat the heroics of the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand and the Headingley Test against Australia. Stokes' decision to retire comes days after the infamous nightclub episode for which he was left out of the squad for the second Test. Ben Stokes announces retirement (Action Images via Reuters)

Recently, Stokes was involved in a major controversy after he was left out of the team for the second Test against New Zealand. The all-rounder was found guilty of breaching the team curfew after the win at Lord's, and later it emerged that Gus Atkinson, the England pacer, was involved in an altercation with a rugby academy player. However, days later, both Stokes and Atkinson were cleared of wrongdoing and made their way back into the squad for the third and final Test.

On his comeback Test, which happens to be the third and final Test against New Zealand, Stokes became just the second player in the history of the sport to take more than 250 wickets in Tests and also have 7000 runs to his name. Overall, he played 121 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for England.

His unbeaten 84 in the 2019 ICC World Cup final helped take the match against New Zealand to a Super Over in which England triumphed, while weeks later his sensational 135 not out at Headingley dragged England from apparent defeat to victory in the Third Ashes Test in one of the team’s greatest wins. A brutal 258 in Cape Town in 2016 was his highest Test score.

Also Read: Ben Stokes apologises to England teammates after nightclub row: ‘That was the first thing I had to do’ “There’s something that I know is going to happen over the next two days. These are my last two days as your captain and my last two days representing England. Reasons can wait. I’ve had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand, and I’ve got one more trip to do,” Stokes said.

“The only thing that I ask, please, is can everyone please just do the same? We’ve got a lot of hard work still to do, and the only thing that I want is to be able to walk off the end of that field regardless of the result, knowing that I’ve had this group of men, and one lady, give everything for the last two days, and the only thing I want is just for everyone to give it, not only for me selfishly, but also for this team, and everything else that we’ve got going forward for you blokes. All the taps on the arse (sic), all the emotion, all that kind of stuff, please can we just wait for the end of this game? Because we’ve still got shitload more work to do. And I’ve got a shitload more work to do that I want to do, so... Let’s just go out there and f**king give absolutely everything for another two days,” he added.