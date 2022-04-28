Ben Stokes appointed England's new Test captain

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed as the new Test captain of England, the ECB confirmed on Thursday. Stokes will succeed Root as England's 81st Test captain after Joe Root stepped down from the post earlier this month.

The official account of England Cricket confirmed the appointment. “Congratulations to our new Men's Test captain, @benstokes38!” wrote England Cricket.

“I had no hesitation in offering the role of Test captain to Ben," the Managing Director of England men's cricket, Rob Key said on Thursday.

“He epitomises the mentality and approach we want to take this team forward into the next era of red-ball cricket. I am delighted that he has accepted, and he is ready for the added responsibility and the honour. He thoroughly deserves the opportunity.”

England and Wales Cricket Board's chief executive officer, To Harrison also congratulated the English all-rounder on the appointment.

“I am delighted that Ben has agreed to become England Men’s Test captain, which is another great achievement in his extraordinary career in an England shirt," Harrison said in a release issued by the ECB.

“He cares deeply and passionately about what it means to represent England and he will lead us into a new era with great pride. It’s an important summer for our Test side and Ben will I am sure relish the challenge before him and his team.”

Stokes, meanwhile, thanked his predecessor Joe Root after being appointed as captain.

“I am honoured to be given the chance to lead the England Test team. This is a real privilege, and I’m excited about getting started this summer.

“I want to thank Joe (Root) for everything he has done for English Cricket and for always being a great ambassador for the sport all across the world. He has been a massive part of my development as a leader in the dressing room, and he will continue to be a key ally for me in this role," said Stokes.

