Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball, warned by umpires in India vs England 2nd ODI

On-field umpire Virender Sharma was quick to spot the error and decided to warn Ben Stokes for mistakenly applying saliva on the ball during the India vs England 2nd ODI in Pune on Friday.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 02:03 PM IST
England all-rounder Ben Stokes during 2nd ODI against India(REUTERS)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was caught applying saliva on the ball during the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

On-field umpire Virender Sharma was quick to spot the error and decided to warn Stokes for mistakenly applying saliva on the ball.

The ball had to be sanitized as per protocol and the umpires also informed England stand-in captain Jos Buttler that a similar offence would attract a penalty of five runs for them.

It happened in the fourth over of India’s innings. Reece Topley had just bowled a dot ball when India were 8 for no loss and the ball reached Stokes, who was standing in the slip cordon, who accidentally applied saliva on the ball.

India vs England 2nd ODI live score

Applying saliva was banned ever since cricket resumed after a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, this was not the first time Stokes was warned for applying saliva on the ball. The England all-rounder had committed the same mistake on Day 1 of the pink-ball Test between India and England in Ahmedabad earlier.

England got off to a good star after Topley removed India opener Shikhar Dhawan early. England had opted to bowl first after wining the toss in the 2nd ODI.

England's regular captain Eoin Morgan batted in England’s unsuccessful chase during the series-opener despite splitting the webbing between his thumb and index finger which required four stitches. Dawid Malan was drafted into the team as cover.

Sam Billings sustained a shoulder injury in the field and England awarded an ODI debut to Liam Livingstone. Reece Topley came in for fast bowler Mark Wood.

India made one enforced change after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Iyer fell awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI and will this series and the entire IPL for Delhi Capitals.

Iyer was replaced in India's starting lineup by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

(With agency inputs)

