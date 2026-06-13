Ben Stokes controversy takes fresh twist as Swann blasts ECB curfew policy: ‘He has done nothing wrong’

Ben Stokes' alleged curfew breach has become a major talking point in cricket, with speculation continuing over the England captain's future after reports suggested he has even considered retirement. The controversy has intensified following England's decision to leave both Stokes and Gus Atkinson out of the squad for the second Test against New Zealand, a move that has fuelled suggestions that disciplinary action may have been taken against the pair.

Ben Stokes has already been dropped from the second Test vs New Zealand.(AFP)

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The issue stems from celebrations after England's victory in the Lord's Test. Stokes and Atkinson found themselves at the centre of attention after footage surfaced from a nightclub, appearing to show the duo involved in an altercation that also featured Saracens academy rugby player Totoa Auvaa. The incident quickly sparked debate, with questions raised over player conduct and the possible consequences for two key members of England's Test setup.

There have been mixed reactions from former England players and pundits, with some calling for disciplinary action while others have rallied behind Stokes. Former England spinner Graeme Swann has now weighed in with his own verdict on the controversy.

Reflecting on the fallout from the incident, Swann said his views were divided but made it clear that he has never been a supporter of curfews in professional cricket.

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{{^usCountry}} "My thoughts are very mixed on this. The fact that there's a curfew put in place is... I'm a former player. You will never, ever convince me that a curfew is a good thing. It's ridiculous that they even did that in the first place," Swann told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "My thoughts are very mixed on this. The fact that there's a curfew put in place is... I'm a former player. You will never, ever convince me that a curfew is a good thing. It's ridiculous that they even did that in the first place," Swann told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I understand why they did it, because they're trying to paint a good picture to other people, to a PR side of it. That doesn't work. I think they'll learn a lesson, the ECB, from that, that we shouldn't have done that at all," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I understand why they did it, because they're trying to paint a good picture to other people, to a PR side of it. That doesn't work. I think they'll learn a lesson, the ECB, from that, that we shouldn't have done that at all," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Swann, the ECB would have been better served discussing team culture rather than imposing such blanket restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Swann, the ECB would have been better served discussing team culture rather than imposing such blanket restrictions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We should have come out, sat down and actually talked about what we're going to do as a culture and make sure we're moving forward. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We should have come out, sat down and actually talked about what we're going to do as a culture and make sure we're moving forward. {{/usCountry}}

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"But just to put a midnight curfew after winning a Test match, the day you're not allowed to celebrate winning a Test match for your country is a dark day," he said.

Swann went a step further by backing Stokes, insisting the England captain had done nothing wrong and directing his criticism instead at the curfew policy introduced by the ECB.

"I don't think Ben Stokes has done anything wrong here, other than go against a rule that shouldn't have been implemented in the first place. I don't know the story, what happened. No one knows the story. So, I'm not even going to comment on that. Like I say, he celebrated winning the Test match. I have no issue with that whatsoever. I do have a massive issue with the team curfew at midnight after winning a Test," Swann added.

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The 47-year-old believes that players should be treated as adults and trusted to exercise common sense.

"Before a Test, fine. You shouldn't drink before or during a game. As a professional athlete, you shouldn't be doing that. But that doesn't need writing down on a piece of paper for me."

Swann also expressed concern over the growing culture of surveillance around professional athletes, questioning the motivations of those who filmed and circulated footage of England players.

"Think of it from another angle. Think of who recorded that and think of who sent it to a newspaper trying to make money."

The former spinner expressed frustration at what he sees as a growing tendency to publicise players' private moments, drawing comparisons with previous controversies involving Ben Duckett in the last Ashes.

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"This is what happened to Ben Duckett in the winter (during the Ashes in Australia). Who recorded it and sent that? This is supposed to be an England fan and they'll pretend. They'll say, 'Oh, we're doing it because we love our country.' No, they're doing it to try and make money."

"The culture we live in at the minute, we're trying desperately to film someone doing it and knock them down, put them in the newspaper. I think it's a sad time we live in. I really do."

Also Read - Bangladesh Cricket Board demands ‘thorough investigation’ after spinner Nayeem Hasan claims he was assaulted by police

Swann backs Stokes

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Swann even contrasted the reaction to Stokes with how sporting heroes are often celebrated in other circumstances.

"I think England are playing in the Football World Cup at the minute. If they win that Football World Cup and went on a 10-day bender, we'd celebrate that as a country like you wouldn't believe," he added.

With Stokes' absence from the second Test fuelling fresh questions about his future, Swann reflected on the captain's value to the side and the qualities that have defined his leadership.

"I don't know. I hope it's not the end because he's the best captain we've had, arguably, since Andrew Strauss. Alastair Cook's not going to like that. Sorry, Cooky, I think he's (Stokes) a very good man manager and leads by example. He really does lead by example. That's where he's let himself down," he said.

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