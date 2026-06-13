Bangladesh Cricket Board demands ‘thorough investigation’ after spinner Nayeem Hasan claims he was assaulted by police

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) issued a strong-worded statement after off-spinner Nayeem Hasan was reportedly assaulted by the police in Chattogram. The incident occurred when he was returning home from the Dhaka airport after his team, Prime Bank Cricket Club, played in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. The BCB described the behaviour of the law enforcement officers as “unacceptable” and “inappropriate” and also demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter. Nayeem Hasan was allegedly assaulted by Bangladesh Police. (BCB)

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board expresses its deep concern regarding the reported incident involving harassment and abuse of Bangladesh national team cricketer Nayeem Hasan by some law-enforcing agency members in Chattogram on Friday evening," the BCB statement said.

“The board strongly condemns the unacceptable and inappropriate conduct displayed towards the player and views the matter with the utmost seriousness. Such treatment of a national athlete is deeply regrettable and warrants immediate attention. The BCB expects a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and urges the relevant authorities to take appropriate action against those found responsible,” it added.

Also Read: Australia hit historic low, crash to unprecedented 0/3 for first time in their ODI history as Bangladesh wreak havoc Tamim Iqbal, the BCB president, also issued a statement on social media, condemning the latest act. “Whatever happened with Nayeem Hasan last night is not acceptable. After Nayeem called me last night, the other board officials and I have tried to do whatever we could to help him,” Tamim wrote on Facebook.

"We are speaking to everyone concerned, and have been in close touch with Nayeem and his family, too. The BCB has issued a statement condemning the incident, and whatever needs to be done from here on will also be done by the board. We are always with Nayeem and other cricketers,” he added.