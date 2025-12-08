Ben Stokes’ reality check: England 'can’t handle pressure' as Australia keep 'outdoing' them in crucial moments

Ben Stokes has delivered one of the bluntest self-assessments of his captaincy era yet, admitting that England are simply failing when the pressure is at its highest against Australia. Speaking to TNT Sports after the latest defeat, Stokes cut through all the usual noise and went straight to the heart of the problem: mentality. Ben Stokes looks dejected during a press conference after losing the second test.(REUTERS)

“When the game is on the line, teams are able to handle that pressure better than us,” Stokes said after the loss.

“We are a great team when we are ahead, when we are behind and playing huge catch-up, we are great, but when the game is on the line, we are not able to stand up to pressure. That is obvious as a captain. It’s a mentality, a mindset. How you get yourself into a headspace to make clear decisions is so important to be successful at this level,” he said.

Ben Stokes is not happy with his team’s mindset

This is not a captain hiding behind tactics, luck or conditions. Stokes is openly acknowledging that England’s recurring collapses in decisive passages aren’t about talent; they are about composure. In his words, the team knows how to dominate from in front and how to swing freely when chasing a long way behind - but freezes when the contest is truly 50-50.

He was equally unsparing about the basics that have repeatedly gone missing under pressure, particularly in the field and with the ball.

“No one means to drop catches or not bowl where you are supposed to, but those things cannot happen at this level. We knew exactly how we needed to bowl, and we weren’t able to do it for a long enough period to put Australia under pressure; that was evident in the way they were able to score so quickly and easily,” reasoned Stokes.

For Ben Stokes, execution is the visible symptom of something deeper. The plans are clear, the skills are proven, yet the standards vanish when it matters most. That, in his view, is a mindset issue England can no longer ignore.

“We weren’t able to execute with bat and ball, and we’ll be having some conversations in the dressing room. It seems to be a constant theme that when the pressure is on, Australia keep outdoing us. They say Australia is not a place for weak men, and we are definitely not weak, but we need to find something,” he added.

It is a rare moment of public honesty: a captain admitting that until England find that ‘something’ in their collective headspace, the story of the Ashes will keep repeating.