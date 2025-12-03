Ben Stokes refuses to say sorry to Australian reporter in intense exchange a day after 'Pommy idiots' headline

England captain Ben Stokes was involved in a tense back-and-forth with a local reporter on Wednesday after being questioned about riding e-scooters without a helmet in Brisbane earlier in the week. The exchange unfolded during Stokes’ pre-match press conference at the Gabba, where he repeatedly declined to offer an apology despite persistent prodding. England's Ben Stokes during a press conference ahead of the second Ashes Test(REUTERS)

Stokes and three England teammates had been photographed travelling through Brisbane on rented e-scooters without helmets, an offence that carries a $166 fine under Queensland road rules. Queensland Police later confirmed the group would not be penalised and had instead been “engaged… to inform and educate them on compliance requirements”. The incident nevertheless triggered backlash in local media, with the Courier-Mail splashing a front-page headline labelling the players “Pommy Idiots”.

At the Gabba, a reporter asked Stokes directly: “There’s been some criticism of yourself and some teammates not wearing helmets on e-scooters around Brisbane. Do you acknowledge that that was the wrong thing to do?”

Stokes responded tersely: “Next time we’re on a scooter, we will wear helmets.”

Unsatisfied, the reporter pressed further: “Do you think an apology is owed to Queenslanders?”

Stokes repeated the same line: “Next time we’re on a scooter, we’ll wear helmets.”

The reporter attempted one more time — “Are you not going to make any further comment about this, other than what you’ve just said?” — before the ECB media manager stepped in, cutting the exchange short with: “No, we’re going to move on.”

Earlier in the day, Stokes had told the BBC that he and his teammates would not allow Australian tabloids or cameras to dictate how they spend their downtime. The England captain dismissed the suggestion that scrutiny would force the squad indoors.

“If they think it is going to stop us enjoying this country when we have time off then it is not going to do that,” he said. Calling Australia “the best country to tour away from cricket”, Stokes added: “You can go out and about and see things that only Australia has to offer, great golf courses, coffee shops and easy places to have lunch.”

He also joked about life back home at this time of year: “We are human. We need to enjoy countries when we get the opportunity because we live in England where it is miserable, freezing cold and dark at 4pm.”

The England camp has been under heavy observation since arriving for the five-Test Ashes series, with players photographed at the airport, on golf courses and even during a team trip to an aquarium. Stokes has maintained throughout that such attention is simply part of touring Australia and insists it will not affect the squad’s mindset ahead of the second Test.