‘When did I…': Ben Stokes' staggering reply to Australia newspaper's ‘crybabies’ jibe for remark on Bairstow dismissal

England captain Ben Stokes is on fire both on and off the field. His views on Jonny Bairstow's stumping on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test related to the spirit of cricket debate may create a difference of opinion but there is no doubt about the fact that his freak innings was one of the best in recent times and it nearly took England over the line at Lord's. In his latest public comment, Stokes came up with an unexpected yet hilarious reply to an Australian newspaper article which portrayed the England captain in nappies and had the headline "crybabies".

England's captain Ben Stokes(Action Images via Reuters)

“Poms take whingeing to a new level with ‘cheating’ drivel,” declared ‘The West Australian’ after England head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Stokes heavily lectured Australia on the spirit of cricket following Bairstow's dismissal. Stokes, in his witty reply to the newspaper's column, wrote: "That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball."

The spirit of cricket debate after Australia keeper Alex Carey stumped his English counterpart, Bairstow, after he had wandered off the crease, assuming the ball was dead. But it wasn't. Australia did not withdraw the appeal and the third umpire had no hesitation in ruling Bairstow out. It was a significant moment in the game as it opened one end up for Australia and they won the match by 43 runs despite Stokes' breathtaking 155-run knock.

Cummins disagrees with Stokes and McCullum over Bairstow dismissal

McCullum and Stokes agreed Bairstow was out, technically, but Stokes would have backtracked on appealing for out.

“Do I want to win in that manner?” Stokes posed. “The answer for me is no.”

Australia had to endure the crowd's bitterness for the rest of the match, and McCullum felt the visitors brought it upon themselves.

“It was more about the spirit of the game,” McCullum said. "When you become older and more mature you realize the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect. You have to make decisions in the moment and they can have effects on games and people's characters.

“By the letter of the law he is out. Jonny was not trying to take a run and the umpires had called Over.' It is one of those difficult ones to swallow. You look at the small margins, it is incredibly disappointing.” Stokes felt likewise.

“When is it justified that umpires have called Over?'” Stokes said. "Does the square leg umpire making some movement justify that? Jonny Bairstow was in his crease and then came out to have a chat in the middle. I'm not disputing if it was out, it was.

“If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called Over' and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that.” Australia captain Pat Cummins said, "It was totally fair play.

“It's a rare dismissal. There was nothing untoward or sneaky. Jonny was leaving his crease every ball. He did it for four or five balls. You're meant to stay in your crease in cricket. Bairstow has tried it with a lot of our guys.”

