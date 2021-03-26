'Personally, I prefer Virat Kohli doesn’t get runs': Ben Stokes on India captain's on-field behaviour

Virat Kohli has not shied away from bringing out the most animated versions of himself during the entire England’s tour of India. In the Test series, Kohli was quick to express his displeasure when umpire Nitin Menon warned him for running on the pitch and later again when Test captain Joe Root survived a close LBW call.

On Day 1 of the fourth Test, Kohli and England all-rounder Ben Stokes got at each other’s faces. Kohli and Stokes were involved in a heated exchange which required interception from the on-field umpires. It was later revealed that Stokes had hurled unpleasant words at Mohammed Siraj, which the India fast bowler claimed and Kohli took it upon himself to set the record straight.

While aggressive behaviour and body language is nothing new to the India captain, Stokes explained that it is not something that works for England. Many feel that the way Kohli operates – with aggression and competitiveness – brings the best out of this Indian team. It is something former cricketers also believe rub off on Kohli's boys. However, that sort of thing is just not England's cup of team, reckons Stokes.

"Every team, and every player has a certain way of operating in the field, which makes them successful. As a team over the last four-five years, that’s not the way that works for us. We stick to what we do best and what we make is to build a better side. Each team is entitled to their own way of operations. India have there and we have ours," Stokes said ahead of the second ODI between India and England in Pune.

Stokes was cleverly asked which version of Kohli he preferred facing – the quiet guy or the mercurial captain – to which the 29-year-old had a rather quirky answer. "Personally, I prefer Virat doesn’t get runs, because that’s not good for us," the all-rounder said.

And rightly so. Kohli has been in hot form against England, scoring half-centuries in three out of the five T20Is. In the first ODI too, Kohli looked like a million bucks en route to scoring 56 off 60 balls with six fours.