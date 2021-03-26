Virat Kohli needs 41 runs in India vs England 2nd ODI to go past Graeme Smith in list of legends

India captain Virat Kohli may not have scored a century since November 2019 but that hasn’t stopped him from breaking records and making significant contributions in India’s victories across formats. After becoming the fastest to score 10000 runs across formats on home soil in the 1st ODI against England, Kohli has multiple records and milestones in front of him in the 2nd ODI in Pune on Friday.

Kohli is only 41 runs away from going past former South Africa opener Graeme Smith in the list of most ODI runs by a captain. Kohli currently has 5376 runs in the 93 ODIs that he has played as a captain.

Also Read | He's not Krishna, he's 'karishma': Shoaib Akhtar bowled over by India pacer

If he scores at least 41 in the 2nd ODI against England then he will rise to No.5 in the list overtaking Smith, who has scored 5416 runs in 150 ODIs as captain.

The No.1 in the list is former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, who has amassed 8497 runs in his 234 ODIs as captain.

The Australia legend is followed by an India legend. MS Dhoni is at No.2 with 6641 runs in 200 ODIs as captain.

Stephen Fleming and Arjuna Ranatunga are at third and fourth spot.

Also Read | KL Rahul reacts on competition for keeper's spot with Rishabh Pant

Kohli, however, has by far the best average and strike combination in that elite list. The India captain is the only one in the huge list to average more than 70 in ODI cricket as captain. His strike of 98.55 is also better than most.

Kohli, who was dismissed for 56 in the previous ODI, is 79 runs away from becoming the 4th batsman to complete 5,000 ODI runs at home after Sachin Tendulkar (6976), Ricky Ponting (5406) and Jacques Kallis (5178).

Records can go for a toss if Virat Kohli scores a century

Kohli is also 1 century away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of most centuries (20) at home in ODIs.

Virat Kohli is also 1 century away from equaling Ricky Ponting’s tally of most centuries as captain (22) in ODIs. If he scores a ton on Friday then will also equal Ponting’s tally of most centuries as captain (71) in international cricket across formats.

This is not the end, a century from Kohli in the 2nd ODI against England will make him the batsman with most numbers of centuries in international cricket across formats as captain. He has currently had 41 centuries as captain across formats, same Ricky Ponting.