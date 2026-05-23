Ben Stokes warned over ‘too much tinkering’ as lack of game-time raises red flag: ‘He doesn’t like to play matches'

Ben Stokes has been warned against falling into a cycle of “too much tinkering” with his batting as England prepare for the Test summer, with Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton both raising concern over the captain’s lack of competitive game time.

Ben Stokes during the Ashes.(REUTERS)

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Stokes has returned to county cricket for Durham ahead of England’s home season, but the early signs have been mixed. His bowling has offered encouragement, with the all-rounder taking the new ball and picking up five wickets in two County Championship matches. His batting, however, has not carried the same rhythm, with Stokes managing only 59 runs so far.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Michael Atherton said Stokes’ batting issue was linked less to ability and more to the absence of proper match time.

“I think actually that sums up Stokes' game and his batting in that he just has lacked a little bit of game time generally. Now, there's all kinds of reasons for that,” Atherton said.

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{{^usCountry}} “You know, injury break, fractured cheekbone, other injuries that he's had. But he's somebody who doesn't like to play matches necessarily outside of the internationals. But I think that point about over-netting and lacking competitive game time is a good point.” Hussain flags Harry Brook stance experiment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You know, injury break, fractured cheekbone, other injuries that he's had. But he's somebody who doesn't like to play matches necessarily outside of the internationals. But I think that point about over-netting and lacking competitive game time is a good point.” Hussain flags Harry Brook stance experiment {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Nasser Hussain said Stokes’ injury periods may have pushed him into too much batting work in the nets, especially when he has been unable to bowl. The former England captain felt that had led to repeated technical adjustments instead of allowing Stokes to trust his natural game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nasser Hussain said Stokes’ injury periods may have pushed him into too much batting work in the nets, especially when he has been unable to bowl. The former England captain felt that had led to repeated technical adjustments instead of allowing Stokes to trust his natural game. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think the problem sometimes with Stokes, because he can't bowl, he bats a lot in the nets and he's injured and he's in the nets batting,” Hussain said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think the problem sometimes with Stokes, because he can't bowl, he bats a lot in the nets and he's injured and he's in the nets batting,” Hussain said. {{/usCountry}}

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“But he tinkers a little bit too much. He went through a phase 18 months ago where he started copying Harry Brook's very upright stance, whereas Ben has good rhythm with it. And then he'll tinker with his position on the crease. He'll tinker with his triggers. And he's constantly tinkering.

I think he's at the stage of it where you can't tinker too much. I think he's at the stage of a career now where he should get a technique and not tinker and just go back to being a very natural player.”

The discussion comes after Durham head coach Ryan Campbell warned Ben Stokes about avoiding “bad habits” from spending too much time in the nets. The concern is not around Stokes’ standing in the England side, but whether his batting preparation has become too mechanical before a major Test stretch.

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Atherton says experience does not replace match practice

Atherton added that even senior players need competitive rhythm, regardless of their status or past achievements.

“I also think, though, that no matter how old and experienced you are, you still need to have some competitive game time. You can't switch it on,” Atherton said. “I mean, some people can switch it on and off like a tap, more so than others.“But I do think even for the best, a bit of competitive game time is a good thing.”

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Stokes’ fitness and bowling return remain positives for England, but his batting now enters the summer under a sharper lens. England will want their captain’s body ready for the workload. They will also need his batting to be shaped by match pressure, not only by net sessions and technical repairs.

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