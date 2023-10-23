'...this is the best bowling combination for India': 2011 World Cup winner's passionate appeal to Rohit after big NZ win

India cemented their place at the top of the table in the 2023 World Cup group stage with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. Considered India's stiffest challenge in this tournament, there were several points in the match where the hosts were challenged like never before and yet, they ended up winning with two overs to spare. This also marked their first win over New Zealand in the World Cup since 2003 and arguably the biggest reason for this, despite another masterclass from Virat Kohli in the chase, was the returning Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul.

Mohammed Shami took three wickets in his last two overs, including two on the trot. (PTI)

New Zealand looked set to post a total north of 300 during Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell's 159-run stand for the third wicket that came in just 152 balls. The pair had pretty much neutralised India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, who had been responsible for teams collapsing in the middle overs in the previous games.

While Mitchell went on to score 130 runs in 127 balls, India recovered in the last 10 overs to the point that the Kiwis ended up folding for 273 runs despite being 178/2 at one stage. Shami led this recovery, picking three wickets in his last two overs, including two that came in back to back deliveries. This was only his first match in this year's tournament, being brought in along with Suryakumar Yadav to provide cover for injured all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Former India star Suresh Raina feels that Shami should remain in the squad even if Pandya returns for India's next match against England in Lucknow on Sunday. “Shami, (Mohammed) Siraj, (Jasprit) Bumrah Jadeja, Kuldeep, Hardik - this I feel is the best combination for this World Cup,” he said on Aaj Tak.

An extra option in the death overs

India had preferred to play Bumrah, Siraj and Pandya as their primary pacers with Shardul Thakur as a fourth seamer thus far in the tournament. To fit Shami and Suryakumar on Sunday, India ended up dropping Thakur and they felt his absence in the middle overs during the Mitchell-Ravindra stand. Raina says that keeping Shami in the side even after Pandya returns would provide captain Rohit Sharma with an extra weapon during the latter stage of an opposition innings, as it did against New Zealand.

“Now that Shami has taken this five-wicket haul, Rohit has more options with three attacking bowlers who can operate in the death overs as well. It is some relief for Hardik as well because when these three bowl, the pressure will be waved off a bit. He can create pressure in his own way,” he said.

Kuldeep was taken to the cleaners by Mitchell and Ravindra in the middle overs but he made a strong comeback later, dismising the dangerous duo of New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips. “Kuldeep and Jadeja also did well. The over that Kuldeep bowled in which he got Tom Latham out at a crucial time was brilliant and he got Glenn Phillips as well. Otherwise they were looking good for getting a score of around 290 or 310. Rohit is using his bowlers in an astute way. Shami was very impressive. He took five wickets and whenever those stump lights go up, it feels really good,” said Raina.

