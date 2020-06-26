‘Best, calm and great human being’: Afghanistan all-rounder’s huge praise for MS Dhoni

cricket

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:36 IST

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known as one of most successful leaders of the Indian cricket team. It was Dhoni who led India to a title win at the inaugural 2007 T20I World Cup. Dhoni also led India as captain to the 2011 ODI World Cup win. In 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni once again gave a testament of his leadership, leading India to his third ICC title win as captain. But barring his captaincy, wicket-keeping skills, and ability to hit big shots, MS Dhoni is also known for always keeping his doors open for youngsters.

In a recent interaction on Youtube chat show Cricket Talk with Anis Sajan, Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi recalled his interactions with Dhoni and described him as a “great human being”.

“MS Dhoni is the best, calm and a great human being. The doors of his room are open 24*7 for everyone where he has tea with people and talks to them. I have met him 2-3 times and he is really a nice man,” Nabi was quoted as saying by CricTracker.

Dhoni has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s 2019 World Cup campaign after losing to New Zealand in the semifinals. He was expected to make a return for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League this year but the lucrative T20 league was indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dhoni has also led CSK to IPL trophies thrice. CSK faced Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL last year as both the teams eyed their fourth title. But in the end, Mumbai came out as the winners after a thrilling finish that went right down to the wire.