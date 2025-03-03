Best thing about Champions Trophy 2025: The DP World Dressing Room, a masterclass in cricket, chuckle and chemistry

As the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 enters its business end, excitement to crown a champion is at its peak. However, beyond the tournament's conclusion, there's a tinge of disappointment – the end of DP World Dressing Room. This show, which offers an in-depth analysis of cricket's finer nuances, airs on Ten Sports in Pakistan. But interestingly, its impact has extended beyond the country, gaining a dedicated following in India. It is remarkable how a simple yet insightful cricket discussion has resonated with fans across borders. From left: Ajay Jadeja, Wasim Akram, Fakhr-e-Alam, Waqar Younis and Nikhil Chopra have been the life of the Champions Trophy outside the ground(The Hindustan Times)

Watching pre and post-match shows has become a daily ritual for many cricket fans. DP World Dressing Room has only strengthened this tradition, with all its episodes available on YouTube. The chat show has amassed over 30 million views on the platform, reflecting its growing popularity, while its videos and related posts have garnered more than 130 million views across social media.

The #AskTheDressingRoom segment has been a particular fan favourite, drawing a flood of questions from cricket enthusiasts worldwide. The esteemed panel dedicates over half an hour to answering these queries, engaging directly with the sport's passionate audience. Featuring two former Pakistan captains, a former India middle-order batter, a former India spinner, and a charismatic host, the show brings a no-nonsense, content-rich discussion to cricket fans. Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Ajay Jadeja, Nikhil Chopra, and anchor Fakhr-e-Alam have crafted a sleeper hit – a refreshing take on the game that stands out from the usual analysis shows.

The show's popularity is undeniable. Even former India captain Sunil Gavaskar couldn't resist making an appearance. During his time on the show, he shared a fascinating untold story: how former Pakistan captain Imran Khan convinced him to delay his retirement before Pakistan's 1986 tour of India. That pivotal conversation extended Gavaskar's career and made him the first cricketer to surpass 10,000 Test runs.

Wasim and Waqar, both seasoned broadcasters with over two decades of experience, emphasised the importance of communicating in an accessible manner in an interview with Hindustan Times, ensuring fans truly understand the nuances of cricket.

"I have been doing broadcasting for about 20 years. It does come naturally to me; I believe commentating is all about storytelling and the technical aspect. It's natural, and I enjoy it. When you enjoy it, people enjoy it a lot more. The initial 3-4 years were tough. Obviously, we explain in a manner that every average person from our part of the world understands what this amazing game is all about," said Akram.

Akram's partner-in-crime, Waqar, echoed the sentiments: "I actually adore this game. I love this game. That is why we are still around the game. Learning never stops. This is a game that teaches you something every day. There are so many variations in the game. Our show is a happy-to-go show. It is not just fun; we also share our experiences. We try to teach the younger lot how the sport is being played and how it has changed over the years."

Few may know that Fakhr, the driving force behind the show, is not only a seasoned sports broadcaster but also a trained pilot and an award-winning actor. Over the years, he has carved a niche for himself in the world of sports media. But how does he view the experience of hosting a show alongside cricketing legends? And what might be the secret behind the chat show's ability to transcend borders and become a runaway success?

"I have been hosting shows in multiple genres for 3 decades. I am truly honoured and privileged to share space with amazing people throughout my career. But the DP World Dressing room after the success of Pavillion has been a great leap. My process is to create chemistry with my panel behind the scenes and harness that energy onto the screen. I am truly fortunate that Wasim, Waqar, Ajay and Nikhil are all easy-going guys, and we forged a bond very fast," said the anchor.

"The show transcends borders perhaps because it is not agenda based, and it is natural, honest and unscripted. I try to maintain a wholesome vibe by bringing common elements into play like food, music, movies and culture. After all jalebis, samosas, tea etc. have the same importance in the life of people from both sides of the border," he added.

Fakhr shares a deep camaraderie with his fellow panellists, describing it as truly special. He credits Wasim and Waqar for their warmth and openness, which helped him quickly build a strong rapport with Jadeja and Chopra. This natural chemistry translates seamlessly on screen, creating an engaging dynamic where they feed off each other’s energy – much like a well-coordinated sports team. Grateful for the overwhelming love and support from fans worldwide, Fakhr calls that DP World Dressing Room a collective effort. From the production crew to the dedicated team at APEX Sports, every member plays a crucial role in shaping the show’s success.

"Like most kids from the sub-continent, I played a lot of cricket from childhood. I have also been a net bowler in the Pakistan team camp during the Imran Khan era. I played cricket for my college and local Under-19 back in the day. But I started cricket broadcast for the first time in 2007. A full series in 2015 as a full cricket presenter. I have also done some radio and TV commentary gigs during PSL. So I suppose I have a strong connection to the game," added Fakhr.

The show effortlessly blends Urdu, Hindi, and English, with the guys often switching to Punjabi – a delightful touch that resonates deeply with viewers. Adding to the show's charm is its humour, which is simply too good to ignore. After Pakistan's latest defeat to India, when Akram shared a hilarious joke. He recounted a story about a man visiting an astrologer to learn about his future, only to be told that he would grow poorer with each passing day. The punchline was pure gold – the astrologer assured the man that, in time, he would get used to the misery. With his signature wit, Akram likened this to Pakistan’s repeated losses to India in ICC tournaments, making light of a painful reality in a way that only he could.

Speaking about constantly switching to Punjabi, Akram said, "I think Punjabi comes naturally to me. You talk about the sense of humour, which is very important in our language. It comes out naturally. I don't plan it. Whenever there is a funny or serious thing, it just comes out naturally."

Even Waqar is not reluctant to switch to the language that comes naturally to him and crack jokes. "We keep Punjabi going on in the show because the more natural you are, the more it helps the humour side of the show and keeps everyone smiling, laughing, and giggling while we share our experiences. We speak every language on the show, even Gujarati, with Ajay Jadeja coming in. I feel this is probably the best show ever on cricket, and we are thoroughly enjoying it," he stated.

Addition of Ajay Jadeja and Nikhil Chopra

Fakhr has collaborated with Akram and Waqar for years, but the addition of Jadeja and Chopra has only elevated the show's quality. The four former cricketers frequently share fascinating anecdotes from their playing days, adding depth and nostalgia to the discussions. A recurring highlight is when Jadeja and Fakhr playfully remind Waqar of the 1996 World Cup quarter-final in Bengaluru, where the Indian batter famously took the Pakistan pace sensation to the cleaners.

Speaking about being involved with the show, Jadeja tells Hindustan Times, "It has been a fabulous experience. I have been watching this show and have always wanted to sit alongside the great Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. The experience has been an absolute pressure. The conversation has been about cricket, food, travel and everything else. This is what makes the show truly special. I have enjoyed it so much."

The show feels less like a formal analysis and more like five friends casually chatting about the game they love. Akram, Waqar, Jadeja, and Chopra come across as relaxed, self-aware, and unafraid to poke fun at themselves, making the experience all the more entertaining for viewers. A perfect example of this came during the post-match show after the Australia vs Afghanistan game. Host Fakhr set up a fictional scene for Akram and Jadeja to act out, and what followed was pure comedic gold. The panel's infectious laughter makes it impossible not to smile along.

"First time on the show, this experience has been so enjoyable. Getting to discuss cricket and just getting the inside details has been really intriguing. The questions asked by the host make a lot of difference as well. It doesn't seem that we have seen sitting for two hours. The beauty of the show is that it isn't scripted. It is about going with the flow and no one having any agendas. No egos involved. It is not number and data-driven; it is about strategy," said Chopra.

The panel watches matches together, breaking down every detail with precision. They've also shared glimpses of their off-screen camaraderie, often bonding over meals, frequently steal the spotlight in their conversations.

The banter among them is unmissable, striking the perfect balance between humour and insight. Despite their deep cricketing backgrounds, none of the four former cricketers – or the host – have been overly critical of any player in the Champions Trophy. Even their analysis of Pakistan's underwhelming campaign has been measured and constructive. Free from jingoism, the show stands out for its focus on solutions rather than sensationalism, avoiding the all-too-common trend of loud, exaggerated criticism.

When Bangladesh's Mahmudullah dropped a catch in the match against New Zealand, Wasim Akram had a hilarious reaction in his post-match analysis, saying, "Aisa lag raha hai chutti pe aaya hai. Na batting ho rahi na bowling na fielding. (It seems he has come on a holiday, so he's unable to bat, bowl, or field)."

The remark perfectly captures the essence of the show – simple, engaging, and accessible to a global audience. DP World Dressing Room stands out because it ensures that every fan, no matter where they are, can connect with the conversation. And that’s what makes it truly special.