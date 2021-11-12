'Better all-rounder than Hardik': Jaydev Unadkat's cryptic tweet leaves Twitter buzzing, some fans compare him to Pandya

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat has been ignored the BCCI and the selectors, yet again. The left-arm pacer, who has been a constant performer in the domestic circuit, was neither included in the India ‘A’ side for their upcoming tour of South Africa, nor for India's T20I or Tests squads for the home series against New Zealand. On Friday afternoon, he posted a video of his batting in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has left Twitter buzzing as many fans are now comparing him Hardik Pandya.

Unadkat, who is leading the side in SMAT 2021, played a whirlwind knock of 58, off 32 balls, against Hyderabad. He smashed three sixes and six fours against the likes of Mohammed Siraj.

Taking to Twitter, he posted a video of the knock and captioned it as: “Just another pace bowler who can bat."

Due to the timing of the tweet, many believe that this could be a jibe at the selectors for constantly leaving him out. Moreover, the Indian white-ball team currently lack a sixth bowler, preferably an all-rounder, as Pandya has barely been bowling in the recent past. Furthermore, his poor batting form has been a form of concern.

Meanwhile, the squads for India's T20I and Test series against New Zealand is:

Tests: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna. (Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team.)

T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj