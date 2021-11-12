Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Better all-rounder than Hardik': Jaydev Unadkat's cryptic tweet leaves Twitter buzzing, some fans compare him to Pandya
cricket

'Better all-rounder than Hardik': Jaydev Unadkat's cryptic tweet leaves Twitter buzzing, some fans compare him to Pandya

Following the announcement of India's squads for the ‘A’ Tour and the home series against New Zealand, Saurashtra's Jaydev Unadkat posted a cryptic tweet, which led fans on Twitter asking for inclusion in place of Hardik Pandya.
'Better all-rounder than Hardik': Jaydev Unadkat's cryptic tweet leaves Twitter buzzing, some fans compare him to Pandya(HT COLLAGE)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat has been ignored the BCCI and the selectors, yet again. The left-arm pacer, who has been a constant performer in the domestic circuit, was neither included in the India ‘A’ side for their upcoming tour of South Africa, nor for India's T20I or Tests squads for the home series against New Zealand. On Friday afternoon, he posted a video of his batting in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and has left Twitter buzzing as many fans are now comparing him Hardik Pandya.

Unadkat, who is leading the side in SMAT 2021, played a whirlwind knock of 58, off 32 balls, against Hyderabad. He smashed three sixes and six fours against the likes of Mohammed Siraj. 

Taking to Twitter, he posted a video of the knock and captioned it as: “Just another pace bowler who can bat."

RELATED STORIES

Here is how the world of Twitter reacted to the Tweet

Due to the timing of the tweet, many believe that this could be a jibe at the selectors for constantly leaving him out. Moreover, the Indian white-ball team currently lack a sixth bowler, preferably an all-rounder, as Pandya has barely been bowling in the recent past. Furthermore, his poor batting form has been a form of concern.

Meanwhile, the squads for India's T20I and Test series against New Zealand is:

Tests: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna. (Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team.)

T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaydev unadkat hardik pandya
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ashwin responds to Gambhir's ‘Spirit of Cricket’ tweet on Warner's six

T20 World Cup: Justin Langer says Australia's poor buildup aided squad depth

When I saw Rizwan, he was down but said ‘I’ll play vs Australia': Babar Azam

Sachin leaves fans amazed with exact prediction of Finch's dismissal 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP