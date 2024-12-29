Menu Explore
BGT 2024-25: Bumrah overtakes Kapil Dev to reach stunning milestone on Australian soil

ANI |
Dec 29, 2024 08:07 PM IST

Bumrah achieved this milestone during the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Melbourne [Australia], : Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah overtook legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev on Sunday, taking the most international wickets for India against Australia in Australia.

Bumrah achieved this milestone during the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground .

During the second innings, Bumrah took 4/56 in 24 overs at an economy rate of 2.33. He got wickets of Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

Now in Australia, Bumrah has taken 75 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 19.74, with best figures of 6/33. He has three five-wicket hauls in Australia.

On the other hand, in 31 international matches in Australia, Kapil has taken 72 wickets against Australia at an average of 25.44, with best figures of 8/106, having five five-wicket hauls in Australia.

In 11 Tests in Australia, Bumrah has taken 61 wickets at an average of 17.44, with best spell of 6/33 and three five-wicket hauls.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Konstas , Usman Khawaja , Marnus Labuschagne and 34th Test ton from Steve Smith took Australia to 474/10 in their first innings.

Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja were the lead pacer and spinner for the team, while Akash Deep got two wickets and Washington Sundar got one scalp.

India lost two quick wickets and were reduced to 51/2, but a century stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli stabilised the innings. However, Jaiswal's run-out and Virat's outside off-stump woes made India end day two on 164/5.

Then it was a 127-run stand between Washington Sundar and Nitish helped India reach 369. Scott Boland , skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon were the top bowlers for Aussies.

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 91/6, but Labuschagne and skipper Pat Cummins took Australia to 228/9.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

