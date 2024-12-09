Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BGT: Kapil Dev says it is up to Virat how fast he can bounce back from lean patch

ANI |
Dec 09, 2024 06:33 PM IST

The 'Chase Master,' who thrived on his hunger to score runs, has looked out of his everlasting appetite in 2024. In Test cricket, there have been glimpses of Virat showcasing his picture-perfect technique but eventually being overshadowed by the weight of his failures.

New Delhi [India], : Former captain Kapil Dev feels it is up to stalwart Virat Kohli how fast he can bounce back from his lean patch of form as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and World Test Championship continues to be on line for India.

BGT: Kapil Dev says it is up to Virat how fast he can bounce back from lean patch
BGT: Kapil Dev says it is up to Virat how fast he can bounce back from lean patch

The 'Chase Master,' who thrived on his hunger to score runs, has looked out of his everlasting appetite in 2024. In Test cricket, there have been glimpses of Virat showcasing his picture-perfect technique but eventually being overshadowed by the weight of his failures.

In 2024, Virat has scored 373 runs in the Test format, averaging just 26.64 with one fifty and a century to his name. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he celebrated his 81st international century in Perth, but all the momentum vanished in thin air when the series moved to Adelaide as he was dismissed at paltry scores of 7 and 11.

"Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers we have seen in our country. If you put top four batsmen, he will be there. If he is going through a rough time, it is only up to him how fast he can bounce back," Kapil told reporters on Monday while speaking about Virat.

The 36-year-old's underwhelming form has been evident across all formats. In 21 matches this year, Virat has 611 runs to his name, averaging 22.62 with a sole century and two fifties.

There were only three instances when Virat's magic left fans mesmerised. His match-saving 76 against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final and 70 in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand.

The third instance was a week ago when he set the Perth Test strip on fire with an unbeaten 100 to take the Test completely out of Australia's grasp.

With the BGT series perfectly poised at 1-1, the action will move to Australia's fortress in Brisbane beginning on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On