Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Saturday revealed what Rishabh Pant had told him during the training sessions the two were involved in Ghaziabad and Delhi last year. Pant was hailed as the hero of India's historic win in the 4th Test against Australia in Brisbane at Gabba after the left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 89.

Speaking in an interview to Cricbuzz, Raina recalled Pant telling him that he wants to be the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the world.

"Bhaiya, I want to be the best wicket-keeper batsman in the world," Pant had told Raina. Raina further added that he did not have much to do with Pant's growth as he is an exceptional talent.

"I really didn't have much to do with it. He is a young cricketer bursting with talent who in my view is set to become a great player for India. Back in June he'd just come off a not so good time with the bat.

"There was a lot of talk about him. So, he just wanted a break from it all, from the media and from everything. All he wanted me to do was listen. He wasn't looking for me to give anything, forget a solution," Raina said.

"When we weren't at training, he would be home all day, playing with my kids, chatting with the wife. We watched a lot of comedies on Netflix, ate a lot of good food, whatever he felt like eating, and just chatted away.

"We would go for drives around the city, either in his yellow car or at times in mine. We would listen to the music that we both enjoy. It was all so positive and even during those drives, he would open up a lot, and all I did was let him talk," he added.

"He did a lot of fitness work with me. With his batting, it wasn't technical at all. It was more about getting into the right mind-set and feeling good about his cricket and his enjoying his game," Raina further revealed.

"I spent a couple of days at Rishabh's place, ate there, and spoke a lot with his mother and it was great to see how she doesn't let any negative talk about her son get to her. She has all the confidence in the world on him that he'll become a big player. What he's been able to do is totally down to her sacrifice and the backing he gets at home from his family. She is very proud of him and she should be too," Raina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON