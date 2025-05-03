Bhuvneshwar Kumar left clueless as 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre hammers RCB veteran for 26-run over after Shepherd blitz

After Romario Shepherd’s jaw-dropping 33-run assault on Khaleel Ahmed, it was time for the 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre to turn up the heat against the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar in CSK's run-chase. In a brilliant display of fearless hitting, Mhatre smashed boundaries on all six deliveries against a bowler renowned for his accuracy and control in T20 cricket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was smashed for 26 runs in an over by Ayush Mhatre(X)

Mhatre wasted no time getting to work. The first delivery of the over, a length ball on middle, was met with a precise dab past a diving Krunal Pandya at backward point. The next ball saw Mhatre shifting his stance and making room outside leg-stump; he then launched a full delivery wide for another boundary.

Bhuvneshwar, under pressure, had no answers as Mhatre kept finding gaps in the field. At this point, Jitesh Sharma came in for a quick word with Bhuvneshwar, but the onslaught continued.

The very next ball was an off-pace delivery that Mhatre muscled over mid-on for a massive six. Bhuvneshwar, once so reliable, was beginning to lose his grip; but Mhatre wasn’t done yet. He then drove a low full-toss straight past mid-on for yet another four, bringing up his fourth boundary in the over.

Bhuvneshwar, left clueless, could only watch as Mhatre continued his assault, finishing the over with a stand-and-deliver lofted shot off a slower ball to deep mid-off for another four. It was a brutal display, one that left Bhuvneshwar and the RCB bowlers searching for answers.

By the end of Mhatre’s over, a total of 26 runs had come off just six balls.

Before Mhatre, Shepherd unleashed carnage

Romario Shepherd smashed the second-fastest fifty in IPL history earlier in the game, racing to his half-century in just 14 deliveries. He smashed 33 runs off Khaleel Ahmed's 19th over before hitting Matheesha Pathirana for two fours and as many sixes.

In the end, RCB managed to post a massive 213/5 in 20 overs, with key contributions from Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell, too, who scored half-centuries. Pathirana was the only bowler to come away with any pride, taking three wickets in his four overs.