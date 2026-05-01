Bhuvneshwar Kumar sets the record straight on Rajat Patidar's controversial dismissal: ‘Ball touched the ground’

The Indian Premier League 2026 has so far been full of on-field drama and controversies, with yet another incident added to the list, one that was widely debated as a mistake by the on-field officials during the heavyweight clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match, played on April 30th, was expected to be a thriller for fans but turned into a one-sided affair when a moment of controversy changed RCB’s batting temperament and possibly the outcome of the game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar weighed in on the controversial dismissal of Rajat Patidar(PTI)

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RCB’s batting unit did not start the 1st innings the way they would have expected, with a brief stint at the crease from Virat Kohli, who added 28 off just 13 balls, and their highest individual score on the day coming from Devdutt Padikkal, who made 40 off 24. Despite losing 3 early wickets, RCB were in a strong position, maintaining a scoring rate of 10 runs per over. However, at 79 for 3, they saw a sudden shift in momentum when a controversial catch of their skipper, Rajat Patidar, was taken by Jason Holder.

The moment came on the fourth ball of the 8th over, when Patidar mistimed his shot off Arshad Khan, and Holder covered significant ground at the square leg to pull off a diving catch. What followed surprised many watching the match, as it led to strong protests from the RCB dugout, led by Virat Kohli, urging a closer inspection.

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{{^usCountry}} The protests arose as slow-motion replays on the big screen suggested that Holder was not fully balanced after his dive and may have brushed the ball against the ground as he recovered on his feet. However, the TV umpire, Abhijit Bhattacharya, after multiple reviews, ruled the catch legal. While the decision did not go in RCB’s favour, it proved decisive, as they were eventually bowled out for 155, their lowest total of the season. What Bhuvneshwar said? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protests arose as slow-motion replays on the big screen suggested that Holder was not fully balanced after his dive and may have brushed the ball against the ground as he recovered on his feet. However, the TV umpire, Abhijit Bhattacharya, after multiple reviews, ruled the catch legal. While the decision did not go in RCB’s favour, it proved decisive, as they were eventually bowled out for 155, their lowest total of the season. What Bhuvneshwar said? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} RCB’s bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is enjoying a stellar start to this season and is leading the Purple Cap race, picked up 3 crucial wickets to give his side a fighting chance while defending the modest total. He highlighted in his post-match press conference that the turning point of the game was created by Holder’s catch and explained the situation surrounding that moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RCB’s bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is enjoying a stellar start to this season and is leading the Purple Cap race, picked up 3 crucial wickets to give his side a fighting chance while defending the modest total. He highlighted in his post-match press conference that the turning point of the game was created by Holder’s catch and explained the situation surrounding that moment. {{/usCountry}}

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“We saw that the ball touched the ground, but I don't know what the umpire told [the players], so it's something within the law or whatever. I have no idea about that but, yeah, we wanted to have the umpire to have a closer look at that,” Bhuvneshwar said.

While even key players sounded unsure about the umpire’s decision and whether the catch was legitimate, it calls for a deeper explanation from on-field umpires, at least to the captains of both teams, to clarify their understanding of such match-changing moments. As seen before, such fine margins can change the course of a franchise’s campaign and possibly even a championship.

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