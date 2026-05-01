Bhuvneshwar Kumar sidesteps Purple Cap talk, stresses team over milestones: 'I'm not young anymore'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has rediscovered his rhythm in the ongoing IPL season, turning back the clock with a series of disciplined and impactful spells. The RCB pacer has been among the standout performers this year, currently leading the Purple Cap race with 16 wickets from nine matches. His latest effort came against Gujarat Titans, where he picked up three crucial wickets while defending a modest target of 156, helping RCB stay in the contest despite pressure from the other end. Even at 36, Bhuvneshwar has shown that his skillset remains as effective as ever, mixing control with timely breakthroughs to keep his team in the game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is currently leading the Purple Cap race.(PTI)

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In the same match, he also reached a major career milestone, becoming the first fast bowler and only the second Indian overall to complete 350 wickets in T20 cricket. The landmark came on Friday, when he returned figures of 3/28 in four overs in a disciplined display. Across his T20 career, Bhuvneshwar now has 352 wickets from 325 matches at an average of 24.51. His record also includes five four-wicket hauls and five five-wicket hauls, underlining his long-standing consistency in the format and his ability to deliver across phases of the game.

Speaking after a standout performance that also saw him take over the Purple Cap lead, Bhuvneshwar reflected on his shift in mindset, moving away from individual milestones and focusing more on team goals, while acknowledging how his priorities have evolved with experience and age.

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{{^usCountry}} "It's good that I got the Purple Cap. But I think I have come out of that time where I want to achieve something individually," Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's good that I got the Purple Cap. But I think I have come out of that time where I want to achieve something individually," Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match press conference. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Of course, I want to achieve something, but now it's more of a team. I'm not young anymore. Of course, when you're young, you want to win those awards, and it comes when you do well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Of course, I want to achieve something, but now it's more of a team. I'm not young anymore. Of course, when you're young, you want to win those awards, and it comes when you do well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "But when you want to work towards the team's goal, and you get an individual award or reward, you feel good. But honestly, I'm just trying my best. Getting confidence from the management. That's all I can say," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "But when you want to work towards the team's goal, and you get an individual award or reward, you feel good. But honestly, I'm just trying my best. Getting confidence from the management. That's all I can say," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi juggernaut meets Mitchell Starc’s swing: Aussie pacer has the blueprint, but his aura under threat “Chasing easier in any ground”: Bhuvneshwar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi juggernaut meets Mitchell Starc’s swing: Aussie pacer has the blueprint, but his aura under threat “Chasing easier in any ground”: Bhuvneshwar {{/usCountry}}

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Bhuvneshwar further acknowledged that chasing has generally been easier in this IPL season, pointing to conditions and dew as key factors influencing games. He admitted that batting second often brings advantages, but was quick to shift focus to his team’s execution on the day rather than external factors like the toss.

"If you look at this IPL, chasing is a bit easier in any ground because the way wicket behaves and dew comes. So, yes, it could be different. But yeah, we didn't win the toss. We were asked to bat first. We tried our best in bowling. So now the result is that we lost. That's all," he added.

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