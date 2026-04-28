Bhuvneshwar Kumar swings INR 1.33 crore in RCB’s kitty; but Josh Hazlewood the real gainer

Delhi Capitals did not lose a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. They lost control, structure and time. Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s nine-wicket win was built before their chase began, and it was built by two fast bowlers who attacked the DC line-up in different ways. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood destroyed the Delhi Capitals in the 39th match of IPL 2026. (Hindustan Times)

Josh Hazlewood finished with 3.3-0-12-4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with 3-0-5-3. The scorecard puts both spells in the same frame, but their value was not identical. Hazlewood produced the higher raw bowling impact. Bhuvneshwar produced the better return on investment. That split explains the game better than the wickets column alone.

Delhi were bowled out for 75 in 16.3 overs. RCB chased it in 6.3 overs. The match took the form of a mismatch, but it was not a slow domination. It was a demolition triggered inside the first four overs. Delhi were 8/6 after 23 balls. That was where the contest broke. Everything after that was recovery theatre.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar turned the innings into panic Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s spell was the first cut. He did not merely benefit from pressure created elsewhere. He created the pressure that enabled the rest of the collapse.

His first wicket came almost immediately as the game started. That early strike changed Delhi’s innings from a batting start into damage control. In T20 cricket, the first over does not just set the score. It sets the posture. Delhi’s posture changed from expansion to survival before they had even entered the game.

The bigger blows came when Bhuvneshwar returned and removed Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel. Those were not cosmetic wickets. Stubbs was one of the batters capable of absorbing the early damage and still rebuilding with power. Axar, as captain and middle-order stabiliser, was one of Delhi’s few remaining routes back into the innings. Once both were gone, Delhi were not just five down. They were five down without a credible recovery map.

That is why Bhuvneshwar’s spell has such a strong ROI value. His figures were excellent on their own, but the timing gave them extra force. Three overs, five runs, three wickets would be valuable in most matches. In this match, those wickets came when Delhi still had the theoretical resources to build something. Bhuvneshwar removed that theory.

His match worth comes to INR 2.10 crore. His match cost is INR 76.79 lakh. That leaves a profit of INR 1.33 crore and an ROI of 173.49%.

Those numbers reflect a simple cricketing truth. Bhuvneshwar delivered elite control and decisive wickets at a lower match cost. The spell was not the most destructive by raw impact, but it was the most efficient investment.

Hazlewood produced the heavier cricketing impact Josh Hazlewood’s spell was different. If Bhuvneshwar opened the crack, Hazlewood widened it until the innings had nowhere to stand.

His 4/12 was the best bowling figures of the match. He hit Delhi at the top, returned through the collapse and finished the innings. That matters in impact valuation because wickets do not carry the same weight in isolation. A bowler who strikes once at the start and disappears has one kind of value. A bowler who keeps returning to remove batters across the innings has another.

Hazlewood’s raw bowling impact stands at 80.87. Bhuvneshwar’s is 71.41. That is the model’s way of saying what the match also showed visually: Hazlewood had the larger bowling footprint.

He did not simply protect the damage. He extended it. When Delhi were already wounded, he denied them the one thing a collapse needs: a pause. Every possible reset was attacked. Every new batter entered an innings already under siege and found Hazlewood waiting with hard length, bounce and discipline.

This is where Hazlewood’s value separates from Bhuvneshwar’s. Bhuvneshwar’s spell was sharper on cost efficiency. Hazlewood’s spell carried more total bowling damage. He took more wickets, covered more of the innings arc and closed the job. On pure cricketing impact, he was ahead.

His match worth stands at INR 1.976 crore. His match cost is INR 1.136 crore. That gives him a profit of INR 83.96 lakh and an ROI of 73.89%.

That is still a strong return. It only looks smaller because it is being compared to Bhuvneshwar’s extreme efficiency. He was high-impact with a higher cost base.

Also Read: Axar Patel refuses to take defeat seriously after RCB beat Delhi Capitals to a pulp, broadcaster says ‘sorry’

Why impact and ROI tell two different stories This is the key distinction. Impact measures what a player did in the match. ROI measures the return on investment after cost.

Hazlewood wins the impact argument because his spell had the larger raw bowling value. He took four wickets, kept Delhi under continuous pressure and finished the innings. His contribution had a broader match footprint.

Bhuvneshwar wins the ROI argument because his value exceeded his cost by a bigger margin. His per-match cost was lower, and his spell produced immediate, high-leverage damage. That made his surplus stronger.

A player can be the most impactful performer and still not be the best ROI performer. That is not a contradiction. It is the difference between dominance and efficiency.

Hazlewood’s spell was the bigger cricketing weapon. Bhuvneshwar’s spell was the better business transaction.

For a franchise, both matter. A high-impact player can decide matches even when the return percentage is not the highest. A high-ROI player gives the side surplus value that can change the economics of a campaign. RCB got both in the same innings, which is why the win looked so complete.

How the valuation works The valuation uses match performance, role, wicket timing, phase pressure, economy, match situation, manual assessment and player cost to estimate a player’s match worth. A wicket taken during a live collapse carries more value than a wicket taken after the game has already flattened. A spell that gives control with wickets carries more value than a spell that only protects economy. The model then compares the player’s match worth with his per-match cost to calculate individual profit.

This model is based on a program designed exclusively by the author.

In the model, cricketing contribution is converted into a match-value estimate. Cost is deducted. The difference becomes profit. ROI shows how strongly the player has beaten his cost for that match.

In this game, both bowlers reached the top bowling value band. Hazlewood’s raw bowling impact was higher because he took four wickets and shaped more of the innings. Bhuvneshwar’s profit was higher because his cost-to-return equation was stronger.

That gives the match its real financial reading.

Hazlewood’s raw bowling impact: 80.87. Bhuvneshwar’s raw bowling impact: 71.41.

Bhuvneshwar’s individual profit: INR 1.33 crore. Hazlewood’s individual profit: INR 83.96 lakh.

Combined profit: INR 2.17 crore. The final score made it look like RCB won an easy game. The value sheet shows why it became easy. Delhi did not collapse because of one spell alone. They collapsed because two different forms of fast-bowling value arrived together.

Bhuvneshwar gave RCB a cheaper but cleaner opening blow. Hazlewood had a greater impact in cricketing terms. One spell made the investment case. The other made the performance case.

Together, they turned a 75 all out into more than a bowling performance. They turned it into an INR 2.17 crore statement.