Bhuvneshwar Kumar sets unwanted IPL record before making amends in SRH's match against GT

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got off to a worst start possible while bowling for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Gujarat Titans. The senior fast bowler seemed to have lost his raider in the over, bowling two wide deliveries that went to the boundary and one that was stopped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran.

Of the 17 runs, batters Matthew Wade and Shubman Gill scored just five runs, with the rest coming off extras. This made it the most expensive opening over of a match bowled by an SRH bowler. He is tied with South African pace legend Dale Steyn, who had conceded 17 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015.

Bhuvneshwar made amends by taking two important wickets in his latter overs. He cleaned up Shubman Gill for 7 as Gujarat Titans lost their first wicket for 24 in 2.2 overs and then dismissed the dangerous Abhinav Manohar.

A half century by Hardik Pandya and Manohar's innings helped Gujarat Titans to post 162/7 in 20 overs. Pandya walked in to bat with Wade in the sixth over and took his team's total beyond the 50-run mark. Umran Malik soon dismissed the dangerous-looking Wade for 19, leaving the team's total at 64/3 in 7.6 overs.

Pandya batted aggressively and smashed Hyderabad bowlers all around the ground. He steered the Titans' score past the 100-run mark in the 13th over. The duo also went on to score a 40-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

The brilliant partnership was broken as Marco Jansen trapped Miller in his spell and sent him back to the pavilion for 12 runs. Abhinav Manohar then joined the skipper at the crease to keep Gujarat's momentum moving.