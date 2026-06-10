Bhuvneshwar Kumar's unfiltered view on comeback calls: 'I don't want to show that I want to play'

Bhuvneshwar Kumar rolled back the years with a remarkable IPL campaign, playing a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning run and proving he still has plenty to offer at the highest level. Since joining RCB, the experienced seamer has rediscovered the form that once made him one of the most feared bowlers in white-ball cricket, despite remaining outside India's plans.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacts of India's snub after incredible IPL season.(PTI)

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After picking up 17 wickets in the 2025 season and forcing his way back into the spotlight, Bhuvneshwar raised the bar even further this year. The right-arm pacer claimed 28 wickets, finished second in the Purple Cap standings and delivered several match-winning spells. His ability to swing the new ball and control the death overs reminded fans of the bowler who dominated international cricket for years.

His performances sparked widespread calls for a return to India's T20I setup, with many believing he had done enough to earn another opportunity. However, the selectors chose to look elsewhere, leaving Bhuvneshwar out of the squads for the England and Ireland tours as well as the upcoming Asian Games.

A return to the Indian team may remain out of his hands, but Bhuvneshwar insists he is not the type to campaign for a comeback. The veteran pacer said his focus remains on performing on the field, while leaving the decision on selection entirely to those entrusted with picking the national side.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s my nature that I don’t want to show that I want to play," Bhuvneshwar told The Indian Express. “I think everyone is doing their job. Selectors are doing their job. I’m doing my job. It’s their responsibility to select. If they think I’m good enough, they will do their job." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s my nature that I don’t want to show that I want to play," Bhuvneshwar told The Indian Express. “I think everyone is doing their job. Selectors are doing their job. I’m doing my job. It’s their responsibility to select. If they think I’m good enough, they will do their job." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite being out of the national setup, Bhuvneshwar remains grateful for the opportunities he has received with India, insisting that playing for the country is an honour he never takes for granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite being out of the national setup, Bhuvneshwar remains grateful for the opportunities he has received with India, insisting that playing for the country is an honour he never takes for granted. {{/usCountry}}

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“I have played, I have done what I had to do. If I hadn’t played, I would have been dying to be asked to play a match. I think it’s a big thing to play for India, I won’t say it’s a small thing, I’m one of the lucky ones that I have played," he said.

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