BBL 2020: Catch all the action of Big Bash League Match 49 between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers through our

cricket Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: Live cricket score and updates
         

Toss: Sydney Sixers won the toss and elected to bowl first against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba. The Sixers are currently placed at third spot with 15 points while Heat are struggling at sixth position with 10 points. As the battle for playoffs heats up, there is no room for mistakes and the teams know that.

Sydney Sixers (Playing XI): Josh Philippe(w), Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird, Steve OKeefe

Brisbane Heat (Playing XI): Chris Lynn(c), Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson(w), Ben Cutting, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

