Hobart [Australia], : A record-equalling century by Mitchell Owen and a three-wicket haul by skipper Nathan Ellis helped Hobart Hurricanes secure their maiden Big Bash League title, beating Sydney Thunder in the final at Hobart by seven wickets on Monday. Big Bash League: Mitchell Owen's record-equalling carnage helps Hobart Hurricanes win maiden title

After two appearances in the final during the 2013-14 and 2017-18 editions, Hobart finally has a title to their names. They have one important name to thank, Mitchell, who slammed a 39-ball century, who slammed the joint-fastest century in the history of the tournament when it mattered the most. He ended as the top run-getter in the season with 452 runs in 11 matches at an average of 45.20, a strike rate of 203.60 and two centuries. His best score is 108.

Hobart won the toss and elected to field first. However, a 97-run partnership between skipper Warner and Jason Sangha meant that they were made to regret their decision. Sydney openers tore into Hurricanes' bowling, reaching 58/0 at the end of powerplay in six overs.

Skipper Nathan Ellis delivered the clutch blow to Sydney, removing their skipper Warner after he was caught behind by Wade and Matthew Gilkes for a golden duck, reducing Sydney to 97/2 in 10.3 overs.

Sydney reached the 100-run mark in 11.1 overs.

Sangha raised his bat for fifty in 31 balls, with three fours and a six.

The 37-run partnership between Sangha and Sam Billings ended with the wicketkeeper-batter being removed by Riley Meredith for 20 in 14 balls, with a four and six. Sangha was soon removed by Ellis, who got assistance from Ben McDermott with a fine catch. Sangha was back in the hut for 67 runs in 42 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Sydney was 146/4 in 16 overs.

In the remaining overs, Sydney lost three wickets but reached 182/7 thanks to cameos from Oliver Davies and Chris Green . Ellis and Meredith were top bowlers for Hobart.

During the run-chase, Owen and Caleb Jewell gave their team a fine start. Owen was the primary aggressor, with the team reaching the 5th 0-run mark in just 2.3 overs. The first over by Nathan McAndrew produced 23 runs, while Owen destroyed Wes Agar in the third over with four and three sixes.

Owen blasted McAndrew for a four in the next over, scoring the fastest BBL fifty in just 16 balls, with five fours and five sixes.

At the end of six overs of powerplay, Hobart was 98/0, with Owen and Jewell unbeaten.

Spinner Tanveer Sangha gave temporary respite to his team, getting Jewell and Nikhil Chaudhary in the eighth over, reducing the hosts to 111/2 in 7.5 overs.

However, Sangha was destroyed by Owen in the 10th over, in which he looted 20 runs with two sixes and a four, reaching his century in just 39 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes. Owen's rampage was stopped by Tom Andrews in the 11th over, being removed for 108 in 42 balls, with six fours and 11 sixes.

But it was too late as McDermott and Matthew Wade took Hobart to a win with seven wickets and six overs to spare.

Owen was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his fine knock.

