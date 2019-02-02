Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers beat Sydney Thunder by nine wickets

Sydney Sixers’ Daniel Hughes (41*) and James Vince (43*) strung an unbeaten 85-run partnership to help their team beat Sydney Thunder by nine wickets in Sydney on Saturday. The Sixers’ target was reduced to 84 in 12 overs due to rain. After opening batsman Josh Philippe was run out in the very first ball of the innings, Hughes and Vince struck seven boundaries and two sixes to take their team over the line with 1.3 overs to spare.

Earlier, the Sixers bowled brilliantly to restrict the Thunders to 128/6 in their quota of 20 overs. Sean Abbott and Tom Curran picked up two wickets each and Steve O’Keefe and Ben Dwarshuis picked one wicket each. Shane Watson (28), Callum Ferguson (26) and Anton Devcich (22) got off to starts, but couldn’t convert their scores into big ones. Chris Green remained not out on 34 off 22 balls.

After this win, Sydney Sixers are at the second place with 16 points, while the Thunders are at the fifth place with 11 points. The Sixers are taking on Melbourne Stars in their final group match on Sunday, while the Thunders will be up against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 17:44 IST