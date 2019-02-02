India vs New Zealand: India’s predicted XI for 5th ODI - MS Dhoni to return

The Indian cricket team will be aiming to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat when they take on New Zealand in the final ODI encounter in Wellington on Sunday. After taking a 3-0 lead in the series, the visitors were defeated by eight wickets in their previous match. However, with MS Dhoni set to return and Mohammed Shami potentially replacing Mohammed Siraj, they will be looking to end the series on a high.

Here’s a look at the predicted XI for the Indian team for the fifth ODI in Wellington -

Rohit Sharma

The stand-in skipper has been in tremendous form in this series. He scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the second and third ODI. A good start is always imperative for any team and along with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit has provided it more often than not. The Mumbai batsman scored 87 and 62 in the second and third ODI respectively. The responsibility of captaincy will certainly motivate him to score even better.

READ: Chief selector MSK Prasad lauds team’s bench strength

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan showed good form in the first two ODIs, but was unable to continue his brilliant run in the next two matches. The hard-hitting opening batsman will be certainly looking to get among the runs and maybe score a big hundred. Dhawan didn’t have a great ODI series in Australia, but has made it count in New Zealand.

Shubman Gill

The star of the U-19 World Cup in 2018, Shubman Gill caught the eye of the selectors with his performances in domestic cricket. The Punjab batsman has scored 1,089 runs in 9 first-class matches and 1,529 runs in 36 List A matches. Virat Kohli has said that he wasn’t even 10 percent of what Gill is when he was 19 years old. Gill was unable to score big in the fourth ODI but he will surely look to grab his chance in the final encounter.

Ambati Rayudu

Even though Rayudu has been batting at number four in this series, he hasn’t got enough time to show his potential. However, he has played his role perfectly in the first three matches.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni missed the last two matches due to a hamstring injury. However, with the India batsmen failing miserably in the final match, he will certainly play instead of Dinesh Karthik if declared fit. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been in good nick since the ODI series in Australia. Dhoni has shown that he can still finish games with his cool and calm demeanour and also strike the big hits when India are setting a target.

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav made an impact with the 10 deliveries he faced with a score of 22 runs during the second ODI encounter. He strung an important partnership of 53 runs with MS Dhoni which helped the visitors to take their score over 320. The 33-year-old has been contributing with a few wickets as well.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya made a fantastic comeback to the Indian team with figures of 2/45 and a spectacular catch to dismiss New Zealand’s best batsman Kane Williamson. In the fourth ODI, he was one of the few batsmen to reach double figures for India.Pandya will surely want to make a bigger mark in international cricket after the controversy and he also provides good balance to the side with his ability to bat and bowl.

READ: Mithali Raj’s India go down by 8 wickets in 3rd ODI to New Zealand

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been bowling in good rhythm in this series. He has bowled at tight line and lengths at a decent economy rate. The fast bowler has provided early breakthroughs in the last two ODIs. He has taken the wicket of opening batsman Martin Guptill in the last three matches. Mohammed Shami has said that Bhuvneshwar’s bowling has helped him bowl better at the other end.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been in great form in this ODI series. He took consecutive four-wicket hauls in the first two matches. He may have gone wicket-less in the third ODI, but he still bowled an economical spell of 4.87 in eight overs. The chinaman bowler has forged a great relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal, restricting the opposition’s runs by taking wickets in the middle overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has been bowling brilliantly since the third ODI against Australia. In this series, he has bowled economical spells and chipped in with six wickets in the first three games. The leg-spinner is a vital player for the World Cup and a good performance from the youngster will certainly boost his chances.

Mohammed Shami

Shami has been playing non-stop since the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. With 7 wickets from three matches, he was brilliant for the visitors and after resting for two matches, he will be looking to end the tour on a high. With the pitches assisting the pacers, he will look to add more wickets to his kitty.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 10:16 IST