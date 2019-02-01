‘India need not worry for quality players’ - Chief selector MSK Prasad lauds team’s bench strength

The beauty of the current Indian team is its bench strength. Injuries to even senior players don’t affect the performance of the team and chief selector MSK Prasad said that India’s domestic circuit is right up their with the best and that has helped the selectors unearth young talents on a regular basis.

“I love watching as many matches as possible in domestic cricket because that’s where the future of Indian cricket lies,” MSK Prasad told Cricbuzz. “Our domestic cricket is very good, and we keep seeing special talent every passing year which I and my colleagues don’t want to miss. Unless and until we watch these matches and identify fresh talent and prepare a good succession chart, there is every possibility that we might get stagnated like some other countries.

Prasad also reiterated his desire to form a pool of youngsters who would step in the Indian team once the current regulars hang up their boots. Giving examples of some of the former great teams who have fallen behind now, the chief selector stated they want to create a good bench strength which would keep the team on top for years to come.

“I never want a situation like some of those countries who have dominated world cricket in different eras and are found wanting of quality players today. When I and my colleagues leave this job, we will be very happy to see the Indian Team dominating in all three formats and at the same time have created a healthy bench strength that India need not worry for quality players or replacements for the next decade,” said Prasad.

Prasad also revealed his rapport with the team management and also gave an insight into how the two function together. The former India cricketer also highlighted the importance of India A coach Rahul Dravid in promoting the young players on the big stage.

“(Ravi) Shastri, (Rahul) Dravid, I and my colleagues keep discussing on the players’ progress and based on the need in the senior team, we upgrade the players from India A to the senior team.”

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:28 IST