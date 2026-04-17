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Big IPL scam busted and one arrested: Tickets sold illegally for exorbitant prices of 15,000-19,000

And guess what? It has happened before, too. It has brought the league a bad name, in a manner of speaking.

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 08:34 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Earlier this week, Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, but their success has now been marred by shocking reports that a kitchen staff member at the venue sold tickets illegally for exorbitant prices, between the range of 15,000 and 19,000.

Defending champions RCB have been fantastic so far in IPL 2026.(PTI)

Over 180 tickets were sold by the kitchen staff member, named Chandrashekhar. The highly popular venue has a canteen by the name of Sri Lakshmi Canteen within its premises, and Chandrashekhar was employed there. He has now been arrested and is being questioned by the local police.

Also Read: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar swayed by Shreyas Iyer’s ‘awareness, timing, fitness, and composure’

It’s not a one-person job for sure. Clearly, there are more people involved.

How the police got a whiff of this, though? Apparently, there were complaints that IPL bulk tickets were being resold at exorbitant prices. When the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) got a little aggressive about the whole thing, they found themselves questioning Chandrashekhar.

“During questioning, Chandrashekhar allegedly said the tickets were supplied by KSCA member Ganesh Pareekshit, who is currently absconding. Police have launched a search and also booked managing directors of firms linked to the racket,” Siasatdaily added.

With this, things may be a little unpalatable for them off the field, but on the field of play, Rajat Patidar's RCB have been nothing short of terrific. Of their five matches so far, they have won four. They have been pretty convincing in all those wins to boot. Their only loss came against Rajasthan Royals. At present, they are second on the points table just behind Punjab Kings, who beat Mumbai Indians on Thursday to get to the top of the table.

 
chinnaswamy stadium lucknow super giants
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Big IPL scam busted and one arrested: Tickets sold illegally for exorbitant prices of 15,000-19,000
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