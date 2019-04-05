Big omissions as Pakistan name 23 probables for ICC World Cup

Pakistan national selection committee has invited 23 players to complete a fitness test ahead of the announcement of their squad for the World Cup, beginning May 30 in England.

The probables will undertake tests at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from April 15 to 16, with the squad to be announced on April 18, the statement said.

Players who made their debuts against Australia in the recent whitewashed five-match series have found a place, including in-form Test cricketer Mohammad Abbas, Shan Masood, who registered a half-century during Australia series, and Mohammad Hasnain, whom Shane Watson considers fast teen he had ever batted against.

Saad Ali, who scored a total of 11 runs across first two ODIs, Wahab Riaz, who has not played an ODI since 2017, and Umar Akmal, who crossed 30 three times against Australia, have all been left out.

Following are the 23 probables: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Yasir Shah.

Pakistan will depart for England on April 23 to play a practice match against Kent, followed by a 50-over match with Northamptonshire. The team will then meet Leicestershire and England in a T20I match each. Pakistan and England will play five ODIs, starting May 8 before entering the World Cup where they will begin their campaign against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge. (ANI)

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 14:33 IST