Big surprise in Wasim Jaffer's India XI for Asia Cup match vs Pakistan

India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in the second match of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The match will see the biggest stars of world cricket - Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Mohammad Rizwan, in action. Former India captain Virat Kohli is marking a comeback to the Indian team after a taking a breather from the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours, in the run up to Asia Cup 2022.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan, the two big teams of Asia, is drawing much deserved attention on social media. Cricket experts are discussing head to head records, USPs of both teams, comparisons between Babar and Kohli are being drawn. Amid the piling excitement, former India opener Wasim Jaffer predicted India's playing XI against Pakistan.

“My India XI vs Pakistan: Rohit, KL, Virat, SKY, Hardik, DK / Pant*, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Bishnoi, Chahal, Arshdeep.*If Pant plays, he should bat at no.5. What's yours?,” tweeted Jaffer.

Jaffer excluded veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from his India XI. He, however, seemed caught between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant and predicted that only one of the two would play. Jaffer further suggested that if Pant gets the nod, he should bat at no.5.

The Asia Cup is being held in T20 format in UAE where pitches generally offer help to the spinners. Given the playing conditions, India are likely to play at least two frontline spin bowlers. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to play the role of all-rounders. India's batting approach in T20I has changed since their 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the T20 world Cup last year. The Rohit Sharma-led side has adopted an aggressive batting mindset in T20Is, which saw them post near 200 totals in recent times.

The contest on Sunday is expected to be a close one asPakistan also boasts of great batters like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and despite the absence of their main bowler Shaheen Afridi, their bowling has potential to get the better of India's batters.

