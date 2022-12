Bipin inter-centre tourney: Colaba thrash Borivali 6-1

A clinical Bipin Colaba Camp defeated Bipin Borivali Camp 6-1 courtesy a hat-trick from Sanjeer Idrisi in the Bipin Football Academy's 34th inter-centre U-16 boys' football tournament.

In other matches, Bipin Kurla Camp rode on Omkar Chandra’s brace and Parth Talkokul's strike to beat Kalyan 3-1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Results: Colaba 6 (Sanjeer Idrisi 3, Tanmay Thakar, Atharva Mirgul, Rudhra Ghadi) beat Borivali 1 (Tausif Ansari), Andheri 1 (Harsh Dilod) drew with Ulhasnagar 1 (Ishan Amit Bhel), Kurla 3 (Omkar Chandra 2, Parth Talkokul) beat Kalyan 1 (Ramjeet Yadav), Vasai-Virar 2 (Tanish Panicker, Clive Ferdandes 1) beat Madanpura 0.

MCC U-12 league: Shiv Sena CC win final

Shiv Seva Cricket Club defeated hosts MCC ‘A’ by three wickets in the final to clinch the MCC Under-12 Talent Search Cricket League trophy.Brief scores: MCC ‘A’ 113/7 in 25 overs (Dev Pawar 35, Aarav Thakker 31; Arjun Dadarkar 2/14) lost to Shiv Seva CC 117/7 in 23.3 overs (Aarav Srivastava 2/20, Hardik Kumar 2/21) by 3 wickets.

Seth Gordhandas tourney: Dhanak shines for Mulund Challengers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yash Dhanak’s aggressive 81 powered Mulund Challengers to a 74-run victory against Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana in the Khar Gymkhana-organized Seth Gordhandas Shield Suburban T20 cricket tournament.

Brief scores: Young Muslim 165/6 (Imtiyaz Khan 46, Rakesh Naik 40) beat Gomantak Daiwadnya 55 (Sandeep Yadav 5/5); White Star Club 75 lost to Crescent CC 76/1 (Jitesh Purbia 38*, Prakash Aswani 31*); Gaud Union 156/6 (Rupesh Borade 44, Prajwal Pansare 62*; Pratham Kore 3/21) beat Bhatia SC 43 (Sai Angre 5/5, Neel Kadam 3/10); Friends SC 147/6 (Sumit Mishra 51; Rohan Kunwar 3/7) beat Jolly Friends CC 56/7; Andheri CC 72 (Mithun Rathod 4/17) lost to St Mary CC 76/1; Mulund Challengers 180/8 (Yash Dhanak 81, Rahul Vora 46) beat Juhu Vile Parle Gym Club 106/9 (Parikshit Dhanak 3/18); Rajawadi CC 110 (Het Patel 4/16) lost to Canara Vijay 111/4 (Chinmay Rane 40*); Achievers CC 110/6 (Shrihaan H 36*; Shreyas G 4/22) lost to Our Cricket Club 112/5 (Shreyas G 37*); Sports Promotion Group 131/6 (Ankit Yadav 37, Prathamesh Raul 45) beat SKP Athletics 113/7 (Sumit Mishra 56; Ritesh Palav 3/14, Prathamesh Raul 3/12).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail