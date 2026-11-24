Pacer Blair Tickner has been ruled out of the second Test against India with a right hamstring injury. He suffered the setback during training in Wellington and will now receive further assessments in Christchurch.

Blair Tickner ruled out of 2nd Test against India. (New Zealand Cricket) more less

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Once the final outcome is determined, his expected return-to-play timeline will be set. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday named Matt Fisher as a replacement, and he will link up with the squad in Christchurch later on Tuesday.

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Fisher picked up six wickets in the recent five-match ODI series against India, which the visitors won 3-1.

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Deep Dive Why was Blair Tickner ruled out of the second Test against India? Tickner suffered a right hamstring injury during training in Wellington. He will undergo further assessments in Christchurch before his return-to-play timeline is determined. Who replaced Blair Tickner in New Zealand’s squad for the second Test? New Zealand named Matt Fisher as Tickner’s replacement. Fisher took six wickets in the recent five-match ODI series against India. How did the Wellington Test draw affect India and New Zealand’s World Test Championship standings? India stayed fourth, with their points percentage falling to 50%. New Zealand dropped to third with a points percentage of 66.67% and lost second place to Australia.

{{^usCountry}} The first Test of the two-match series ended in a draw on Monday after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated the visitors in the final session. In the final two hours, India needed five wickets to win the match, but the two New Zealand batters dug their heels in. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first Test of the two-match series ended in a draw on Monday after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated the visitors in the final session. In the final two hours, India needed five wickets to win the match, but the two New Zealand batters dug their heels in. {{/usCountry}}

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Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Washington Sundar were kept at bay, and eventually, the proceedings came to an end with India captain Shubman Gill shaking the hands of the two Kiwi batters.

Henry Nicholls was adjudged Player of the Match for his knock of 175 in the first innings. This was just the second draw at the Basin Reserve since 2015.

With the draw in Wellington, New Zealand also slipped to the third spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Meanwhile, India remain in fourth place; however, their points percentage dropped to 50.

Latham's comments

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After the Wellington draw, New Zealand captain Tom Latham said he was pretty happy with the fight his team showed on the final day. The Kiwis lost three wickets in the first two sessions, and Mitchell and Phillips then batted for 43 overs to hold off India.

“Very impressed. Obviously throughout the week we've had some guys put their hands up, certainly with the bat, not just today but also throughout that first innings. So I guess with our backs against the wall a little bit, coming into that third innings, to be in the position now, pretty pleased,” Latham said at the post-match presentation.

The second Test between India and New Zealand will begin on Friday, November 27 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

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New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young