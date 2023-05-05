'Bloody... I want to give him...': Kohli's exact words that infuriated Gambhir, sparked ugly fight in IPL 2023: Report

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on May 1 at the Ekana Stadium will be remembered for all the on-field altercations that took place between the players and support staff of both sides. Virat Kohli, the only one from RCB, had run-ins with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers and Gautam Gambhir. There are multiple videos from various angles, including the ones shot by fans from the stands and reports giving an idea of what transpired between Kohli and the LSG players. Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir, centre, congratulates Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli, left, after Kohli's team won the match during IPL 2023(AP)

To provide a timeline of the events, it started with Kohli's aggressive send-offs and celebrations during the LSG chase. Then in the 17th over, Kohli had a spat with Naveen-ul-Haq. Amit Mishra tried to intervene but he too got a mouthful from Kohli. When the teams lined up for handshakes after RCB's 18-run win, Naveek-ul-Haq shook Kohli's hand off as they once again had a heated argument. Glenn Maxwell separated the two.

As Kohli was walking away, Mayers was seen having a brief chat with Kohli. According to PTI, the LSG opener was asking the RCB stalwart the reasons for being abused. That is when Gambhir came into the picture and took Mayers away.

Kohli and Gambhir were seen going in different directions but seconds later, the LSG mentor suddenly got aggressive and was seen charging towards Kohli even as a few LSG players tried to stop him.

Now, finally, it has come to light what actually prompted Gambhir to react in that manner. A Dainik Jagran report claims that it was Kohli's words that infuriated Gambhir. The report claimed that Kohli said, "Bloody f***. I want to give him a sendoff." Gambhir heard this and lost his cool and charged towards Kohli.

An eyewitness narrated what transpired between the two.

"Gautam asked 'Kya bol raha hain bol' (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, 'Maine aapko kuch bola hi naahin, aap kyon ghus rahein ho' (Why are you coming in between when I haven't told you anything).

"Gautam responded, 'Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that's like abusing my family) and Virat's reply was, 'Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye'. (Then you take care of your family).

"Gambhir's final reply before they were separated was, 'Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega...' (So now, I have to learn from you...)."

Gambhir, Kohli and Naven were fined by the BCCI barely a few hours after the incident took place. Gambhir and Kohli lost 100 per cent of their respective match fees while Naveen was fined 50%. Kohli and Naveen's war of words was not limited to the cricket field only, the duo shared stories on their respective Instagram handles too.

Kohli posted a message that has been attributed to Marcus Aurelius, the Roman emperor. "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," the message on his Instagram story states. Meanwhile, Naveen wrote: "You get what you deserve that's how it should be and that's how it goes."

