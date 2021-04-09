IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Blow for South Africa as captain Bavuma to miss Pakistan T20 series
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma tries to piece together his broken bat during the second One Day International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(AP)
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma tries to piece together his broken bat during the second One Day International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)(AP)
cricket

Blow for South Africa as captain Bavuma to miss Pakistan T20 series

Bavuma was injured while batting in the One-Day International series decider that was won by the tourists in Pretoria on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 01:43 PM IST

An already depleted South Africa squad has been dealt a further blow after newly-appointed captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of their four-match home Twenty20 International series against Pakistan with a hamstring strain.

Bavuma was injured while batting in the One-Day International series decider that was won by the tourists in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The opening T20 match is in Johannesburg on Saturday.

South Africa are already without five of their leading players, including batsmen Quinton de Kock and David Miller, and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who have been released to play in the Indian Premier League.

The loss of Bavuma will further weaken their top six, especially as the experienced Reeza Hendricks has withdrawn from the squad after the birth of his first child, while the in-form Rassie van der Dussen is doubtful for the first match of the series, at least, with a grade one left quadriceps strain.

Heinrich Klaasen will captain the side in the absence of Bavuma, while opening batsman Aiden Markram, all-rounders Andile Phehlukwayo and Wiaan Mulder, and seamer Daryn Dupavillon have been added to the squad from the one that took part in the ODI series.

South Africa T20 squad:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Bjorn Fortuin, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Pite van Biljon, Daryn Dupavillon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
temba bavuma
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP