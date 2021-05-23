'Then toss shouldn't also take place': Butt doesn't understand context of Richardson's 'boss statement' about Team India

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt has been left confused by former New Zealand batsman Mark Richardson's statement on Team India. In a recent interview with Spark Sport, Richardson came up with a rather unique take on the Indian team, saying that facing them is like 'playing golf against your boss', explaining how it is important to play in the right manner with Virat Kohli and his team.

"I'd look at it from who you want to perform individually against. I look at India at the moment… and it's like playing golf against your boss. You're allowed to win but just in the right way. You know, we stitched them up in New Zealand a couple of times and it always felt a little bit dirty afterward. It didn't feel like we'd really beaten them," Richardson said on Spark Sport.

Richardson's remarks come ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. It will be a direct showdown between the World's No.1 Test team vs the No.2. India, with 121 rating points, is marginally ahead of the Kiwis with a rating of 120. Hence, it is no surprise that India and New Zealand have made it to the final of the World Test Championship.

Former opening batsman Butt, while speaking on his Youtube channel, gave his thoughts on Richardson's comments. He said that only the winner of the WTC final will show who's the boss and added that he didn't quite understand where the aforementioned statements came from.

"What is the context of this statement? Maybe he was joking because playing with the boss is not a relevant statement. Boss will be the team that wins the match. Both [teams] are in the final. They are semi-boss. So, whoever wins the final will be the boss. Till we have the winner, we don't know who is the boss," said Butt.

Beginning on June 18 in Southampton, New Zealand and India wil locks horns in the all-important final. The two teams will also play a Test series against England. While the Black Caps will play two Tests before the WTC final, Indian will square off against the hosts in a five-match series.