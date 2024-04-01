 ‘Question mark from our side’: Muralitharan claims SRH clueless about Wanindu Hasaranga's availability in IPL 2024 | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Question mark from our side’: Muralitharan claims SRH clueless about Wanindu Hasaranga's availability in IPL 2024

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2024 06:54 PM IST

Muralitharan asserted that even SRH's management is clueless about whether Hasaranga will join them or not this season of IPL.

Spin legend and Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Muttiah Muralitharan has opened up on the unavailability of Sri Lanka leggie Wanindu Hasranga in IPL 2024. The premier spinner missed the initial matches for SRH in the cash-rich league and some reports suggest that he might get ruled out of the entire season due to an injury.

Wanindu Hasaranga might miss IPL 2024 due to injury.(AFP)
Wanindu Hasaranga might miss IPL 2024 due to injury.(AFP)

In the absence of Hasarnaga, SRH lacked an overseas spin option as the responsibilities are on Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande to get the job done in the spin department.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Muralitharan asserted that even SRH's management is clueless about whether Hasaranga will join them or not.

"In the auction, we bought one of the best leg-spinners, Hasaranga. He is struggling with some niggles. He is hoping to join from 4th or 5th (April). It's a question mark from our side whether he comes or not."

Hasaranga recently featured in Sri Lanka's white-ball series against Bangladesh but according to reports, he did it while going through a substantial amount of pain.

Also Read | Jos Buttler 'changes his name' in the middle of IPL 2024: 'Been called the wrong name my entire life...'

During the six matches that he played in the limited-overs format, Hasaranga claimed eight wickets, with six coming in the ODI series and two in the T20I.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva has stated that the leg-spinner won't take part in the cash-rich league due to injury as he has to undergo rehabilitation to get fully fit for the T20 World Cup.

“He is not taking part in the IPL as he needs to do some rehabilitation after meeting the podiatrist. There’s a swelling in the heel, and he has been playing with injections. So he has decided to get this issue sorted out before the World Cup and informed us of his decision to skip the IPL this year," Sri Lanka CEO Ashley de Silva told The Sunday Times.

However, Hasaranga's manager told Cricbuzz earlier this week that Hasaranga would join SRH “sooner rather than later.”

“All I can say is he will definitely join the team,” his manager had further said.

When asked whether low money was a reason behind not joining the SRH camp, Hasaranga's manager categorically denied the claim.

"If money was a factor, we could have enrolled for an INR 2 crore base price. Besides, fewer games mean less money. He has to take care of his ankle. He is also the captain of the national team," the manager had said.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / ‘Question mark from our side’: Muralitharan claims SRH clueless about Wanindu Hasaranga's availability in IPL 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On