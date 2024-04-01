 Jos Buttler officially changes his name in the middle of IPL 2024: 'Been called the wrong name my entire life...' | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Jos Buttler officially changes his name in the middle of IPL 2024: 'Been called the wrong name my entire life...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler is now called Josh Buttler.

England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler has officially changed his first name to 'Josh' after admitting that he's been called the wrong name his entire life. The announcement was made by The England Cricket Board on social media where Buttler himself posed in the video and announced he had 'fixed the problem'. Buttler revealed that he has been mistakenly called 'Josh' his whole life, so after 30-plus years of trying to rectify people, the batter decided to put an official stamp on it.

Josh Buttler after being dismissed cheaply. (ANI)
Josh Buttler after being dismissed cheaply. (ANI)

"Hi there. I'm England white ball captain Jos Buttler. But for my entire life, I’ve been called the wrong name," said Buttler in the video. "From people on the street to my mum, and in my birthday card. Dear Josh, you're getting old. Happy birthday. Lots of Love, Mum. Even my MBE was wrong. So, after 13 years representing my country and two World Cup wins, it's time to finally fix the problem. To solve the problem once and for all, I am officially Josh Buttler."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Buttler would play his first official match after the name change in a few hours from now as Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians. Buttler, a two-time World Cup champion and winner of the Orange Cap in IPL 2022 for scoring 863 runs with four fifties and four centuries at an average of 57.53.

Last year, he was nowhere in the picture, ranking 18 in the list of most runs in IPL 2023 and this year hasn't started off too well for Buttler either. In IPL 2024, Buttler, in two matches, is yet to fire, with scores of 11 each against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

During the video, Buttler shared how people would always refer to him as 'Josh' with certain voice-overs confirming the same. However, in the end, to put a humorous twist to the video, the moment Buttler changed his name to Josh, he was accompanied by the producer saying " Okay guys, that's a cut. Thanks, Jos."

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

