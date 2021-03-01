Home / Cricket / 'Boy or girl': Jimmy Neesham hilariously trolls Mayank Agarwal on workout photo; India batsman responds
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Jimmy Neesham and Mayank Agarwal.(Instagram/PTI)

New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham is known for his hilarious quips and remarks on social media. The right-arm fast bowler often tweets funny things on Twitter and on Instagram, and sometimes finds himself getting in trouble for the same as well. On Monday, he made a hilarious comment on Mayank Agarwal's workout image.

The India batsman had shared an image of himself in which he was seen working out at the gym ahead of India's 4th Test against England. Mayank has not been included in the playing XI for the first three Tests with Shubman Gill opening alongside Rohit Sharma.

"It's about effort. And when you bring that effort every single day, that's where transformation happens," the 30-year-old batsman captioned the image.

In response to the image, Neesham replied: "Congratulations! Boy or girl?" In response to Neesham's comment, Mayank wrote: "The answer is on Nick Webb's face."

Jimmy Neesham's hilarious dig. (Instagram/Screenshot)

Webb is India's Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, but is not visible in the image.

Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team returned to the nets for a practice session on Monday with the 4th and final Test set to begin from Thursday. Much has been spoken about the pitch at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad during the 3rd Test, and it will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves in 4th

