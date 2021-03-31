'They will miss his leadership': Brad Hogg explains why Delhi Capitals will miss Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals received a major blow before the start of Indian Premier League 2021 with their captain Shreyas Iyer suffering an elbow injury in the first ODI against England earlier this month, and getting ruled out from the tournament.

DC have named the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as Iyer's replacement to lead the team this season.

Pant has been in superb form across all formats at the moment, and his skills with the bat were on display in the recently-concluded home series against England.

But while Pant is expected to play a big role this season for DC, it was under Iyer's leadership last season that DC had made it to the final. And this is why former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg believes that the franchise will miss Iyer's expertise this season.

"The big hurdle for Delhi Capitals last season was the Mumbai Indians. They played them four times, and they lost four times. It is a hurdle they need to clear this season," Hogg said in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Hogg's Vlog.

"The other hurdle for DC is that they don't have Shreyas Iyer. They are going to miss his leadership, they are going to miss his stability in the middle-order. But him not being there will also affect the balance of this team," he added.

DC had made it to the final last season where they lost to Mumbai Indians who went on to win their fifth title. The franchise will open their campaign on April 10th this year when they face off against Chennai Super Kings.

