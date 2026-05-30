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Brendon McCullum hopes to win back fans, understands the ‘backlash’ after Ashes humiliation

England will have many opportunities in the coming months to set things to rights. 

Updated on: May 30, 2026 10:48 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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England coach Brendon McCullum fully understands the backlash from fans in the wake of their 4-1 Ashes humiliation earlier this year. England arrived in Australia late last year with high hopes, but they were beaten hands down by the Aussie side.

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes won't get another chance.(AFP)

The tour was also very controversial. First, there were reports of a rift between captain Ben Stokes and McCullum. Then, during a break between matches, some of the English players indulged in heavy drinking in Noosa, a popular beach holiday destination in Australia. England opener Ben Duckett was pictured hammered, and that got the English cricket team a lot of bad publicity.

Also Read: Has Shubman Gill done enough to earn a T20I recall ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Post the defeat, an investigation was launched into the debacle. With the exception of selector Luke Wright, who left the role shortly after the defeat, the rest of the decision-makers survived, including director of cricket Rob Key. The English counties were also assured that their players would be fairly treated, unlike previously, when despite performing, they were not given opportunities to represent England, even though the national team was not performing well.

McCullum's England now face New Zealand in a three-Test rubber starting from June 4 at Lord's. Winning back supporters won't be an overnight thing, however, a win against the Kiwis will be a good start for McCullum and his bunch.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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