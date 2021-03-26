Home / Cricket / Brett Lee was someone I always looked up to: Prasidh Krishna
cricket

Brett Lee was someone I always looked up to: Prasidh Krishna

In his debut match, Krishna returned with the figures of 4/54 from his 8.1 overs, which included a maiden over. Notably, these are the best figures by an Indian on debut in ODIs.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 03:14 PM IST
India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates with teammates.(AP)

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who made a record-breaking start to his international career against England in the first ODI, has revealed that he used to "copy every single spinner or fast bowler" when he started off. Krishna also said that former Australia quick Brett Lee was someone he always looked up to.

"Nobody really advised me in terms of taking up cricket as a career option. It's just that my school coach Srinivas Murthy figured out that I was tall and I was getting the ball to move back.

India vs England 2nd ODI - LIVE

"So, he's the one who first corrected my running technique, the angle of my running, my loading and all of that. By doing all this, I also realised I was getting quicker and better. I was getting sharper with things. So that is when I realised, OK, there is something with fast bowling. And like I said, I always had a liking for fast bowling. Brett Lee was someone I always looked up to," Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) official website quoted Krishna as saying.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virat Kohli surpasses Graeme Smith in elite list of ODI captains

'Pant on bench must be weighing on management': Manjrekar on IND XI in 2nd ODI

IPL 2021: Hesson reveals de Villiers could be 'real option' for this position

Shahid Afridi has his say on India, Pakistan resuming cricket ties amid reports

"So that's how it all started from school with Srinivas Murthy sir helping me. And yeah, from there, it's been a mixture of everybody's efforts. I remember one thing for sure.

"Any cousin, any elder cousin who walked with me on the road, was embarrassed because I used to imitate every single bowler in the world. All throughout my journey on the road, I would imitate actions and then try and be that guy, try and be this guy, trying to copy every single spinner or fast bowler. So, from there, it is all something natural -- you run in, it all starts from the way you run in, and then load up. And I'm fortunate that I have a really smooth action that way," he added.

In his debut match, Krishna returned with the figures of 4/54 from his 8.1 overs, which included a maiden over. Notably, these are the best figures by an Indian on debut in ODIs.

Reflecting on T20 cricket, Krishna stressed that in this format, it is all about adapting to situations as quickly as possible as it is a "really fast game".

"It is a really fast game -- T20. So, it's all about how fast are you willing to adapt! Because as a bowler, I don't think there's anybody who wants to just keep bowling one length all throughout. You want to do something, you want the batsman to do something, you want to try out things. So that's where T20 comes into the picture because it challenges you about how many different things can you do and how consistently you can do," he said.

"So, that way I was pretty happy and my height helped me with the yorkers because it was pretty tough for them to hit as it was coming from a really good height.

"And from that point onwards, it was about picking up skills, looking at people, and inventing your own things. Nobody really planned for me. I came in between.

"They didn't know what variations I had, and like I said, T20 is such a fast game that you don't pick a couple of balls and the over is already done because you don't really have time to think and plan and take a bowler on. You have to be there from ball one," Krishna added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

cricket

He's not Krishna, he's 'karishma': Pakistan's Shoaib Akhtar bowled over by India pacer Prasidh Krishna

UPDATED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:15 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP