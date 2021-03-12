Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI

On a day when captain Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman cricketer to achieve the milestone of 10,000 international runs, South African opener Lizelle Lee struck an unbeaten century to help her team score a thrilling six-run win (by D/L method) to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match women’s ODI series here on Friday.

Mithali achieved the historic landmark when she completed 35 runs, becoming only the second women’s cricketer after Charlotte Edwards of England to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket. But in the context of the match, the day belonged to the experienced Lee.

While playing her 88th ODI, Lee essayed a classic knock of 132 off 131 deliveries, her best so far, with the help of 16 boundaries and two powerful sixes. In reply to India’s total of 248/5, South Africa were 223/4 when a heavy drizzle stopped play at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium. Play didn’t resume and the outcome was decided on the basis of the D/L method.

The strongly built Lee, who struck the third century of her career, didn’t allow Indian bowlers, especially veteran Jhulan Gosawmi (2/20), to trouble her. While rotating the strike well with occasional boundaries in the beginning, Lee, along with stand-in skipper Laura Wolvaardt, added 41 runs for the opening wicket.

The partnership gave a good start to the visitor's chase, with the scoreboard ticking at a smart pace. Another 40 runs for the second wicket between Lee and Lara Goodall helped South Africa get to a solid base, but it was the 97-run third-wicket stand between Lee and Mignon du Preez (37, 46b, 2x4, 1x6) that set up the win.

Two quick wickets with the score at 178 did raise India’s hopes momentarily, but Lee, along with Anne Bosch (16, 28b, 1x4), kept the Proteas on course for a win when the match stopped at 46.3 overs.

While reading the nature of the black soil pitch well, South Africa chose to bowl first and got the expected result on the very second ball when opener Jemimah Rodrigues edged a regulation catch behind the stumps off Shabnim Ismail (2/46).

Smriti Mandhana (25, 27b, 4x4) and Punam Raut displayed some fine batting all-around the ground. However, Mandhana misjudged a slower one from Sekhukhune only to see Shangase taking a simple catch. Raut once again underlined her potential with a 108-ball 77, which contained 11 hits to the fence before being caught by Bosch off Kapp. Deepti Sharma (36*, 49b, 2x4) and Sushma Verma (14*, 19b) tried to play some big shots, but India scored below five runs per over.

Immediately after reaching her 10,000th run, Mithali lost momentum, chipping a full toss from Bosch straight to Preez at midwicket.

Mithali has already been the top run-getter in the ODI format with over 6,000 runs, including seven centuries. She has scored 2,364 runs in T20Is and 663 runs in Test matches. The 38-year-old had made her debut against Ireland in 1999. Since then, she has never looked back.

BRIEF SCORES

India 248/5 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 77, Mithali Raj 36, Deepti Sharma 36*, Smriti Mandhana 25, Shabnim Ismail 2/46) lost to South Africa 223/4 (Lizelle Lee 132*, Mignon du Preez 37, Anne Bosch 16*, Jhulan Goswami 2/20) (D/L method)

