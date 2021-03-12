Mithali Raj becomes first Indian woman cricketer to score 10000 international runs
Captain of the India women’s team, Mithali Raj on Friday became the first woman cricketer from the country and only the second overall to score 10000 international runs.
Mithali, playing her 212th ODI for India, achieved the landmark during the third match of the bilateral series against South Africa, with a boundary off medium-pacer Anne Bosch before getting out the next ball.
Mithali has scored 663 runs from 10 Tests with a highest of 214 at an average of 51. In T20Is, Mithali averages an impressive 37.52 having scored 2364 runs from 89 matches. ODI cricket is where Mithali is at her best, having scored 6974 runs from 212 matches, including seven centuries and 54 fifties.
Mithali is second only to Charlotte Edwards in terms of the overall leading run-scorer in women's international cricketer. Edwards, a former England cricketer, has scored 10207 runs from 309 matches with 67 half-centuries and 13 hundreds. Mithali, who has 75 fifties and eight centuries, is likely to overtake Edwards in the near future.
Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
