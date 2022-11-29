'Brother, my English is finished now. Okay?': Naseem Shah's epic response in press conference leaves reporters in splits

Pakistan will return to cricketing action with the historic home Test series against England, that begins December 1. The two teams will renew the rivalry that reached at its helm in the final of the T20 World Cup earlier this month, where England defeated the Babar Azam-led side by five wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. This will be England's first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years; ahead of the World Cup, the side had toured Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series.

Pakistan's young fast bowler Naseem Shah addressed the press conference ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi, where he spoke on multiple topics leading up to the series. A reporter also asked Naseem about the longevity of England's legendary pacer James Anderson; the right-armer remains the side's primary fast bowler even at age 40, and Naseem was all praise for the English legend.

“It's a very big achievement because I'm a fast bowler, I know how hard it is. He's a legend, we learn a lot of things from him. When we meet, we discuss about this. He's still playing at 40, he's still fit, so you can imagine how much hard work he's putting,” Shah said.

The reporter further asks Naseem about his opinion on the ‘pace vs skills’ debate, insisting that while Anderson doesn't possess the same speed as before, he has still got the skills. The Pakistan youngster, however, cut the question short and made a rather hilarious remark about his English language comprehension.

“Brother, I have just 30 percent English. My English is finished now, okay?” Naseem said, leading to laughter across the room.

As the reporter, then, refined his question, Naseem insisted that a massive amount of experience has helped Anderson in understanding the game better. “I told you, he's the legend. He knows everything. He knows how to take wickets because he has played cricket everywhere in the world. That's why he's one of the best bowlers in the world,” said Naseem.

