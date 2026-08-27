Brydon Carse nightclub controversy takes fresh turn as police launch assault investigation

The controversy surrounding England fast bowler Brydon Carse’s nightclub incident took a sharp turn on Thursday after Derbyshire Police confirmed they are investigating “allegations of assault” following the incident that saw him handcuffed outside a Derby venue.

Brydon Carse was dropped from England’s squad for the second Test against Pakistan (Action Images via Reuters)

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Last Sunday, a video of Carse emerged showing him being arrested by police outside Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern in Derby, in what was the latest embarrassing off-field episode involving an England cricketer over the past 12 months. The ECB subsequently launched an investigation into the matter.

Carse was removed from England’s squad for the second Test against Pakistan, which begins on Thursday, after the Cricket Regulator launched an investigation into the weekend incident.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and subsequently de-arrested after agreeing to leave the area. However, there has now been a significant update from Derbyshire Police.

“We are investigating allegations of assault in Derby city centre,” police said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.” {{/usCountry}}

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As of now, there is no clarity on whether, or to what extent, Carse is connected to the alleged assault.

Police had earlier confirmed Carse’s detention after footage emerged appearing to show the England quick handcuffed in the street.

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in Derby city centre on Saturday night,” the initial statement read.

“However, the man was de-arrested shortly afterwards having agreed to leave the area.”

Former England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Matthew Potts also appeared in the same footage after Durham’s County Championship victory over Derbyshire. There is, however, no evidence of their involvement in the alleged assault.

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The ECB has yet to make a statement on the latest development, while new England Test captain Joe Root admitted earlier this week that he was frustrated by the incident.

“If I’m being brutally honest, I’m really hacked off,” Root said.

“I’ve spoken to Brydon and when I first found out, my first concern was him as a person.

“I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn in saying he’s very upset, very apologetic and understands his actions.”