England pacer Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition due to an injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday named Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement for the remainder of the 19th edition of the T20 tournament. Carse was picked up by the 2016 champions for INR 1 crore; however, he was injured before the start of the tournament and missed the opening five matches for the franchise.

Brydon Carse ruled out of the IPL 2026 season(REUTERS)

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After the loss against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener, Sunrisers head coach Daniel Vettori had revealed that Carse suffered a hand injury. At that time, the former New Zealand spinner said that the speedster would be available and in contention for the next game, but it wasn't to be.

“He got hit on the hand in the nets when he was batting, on his bowling hand. It was cleared of any break, but there was quite a lot of swelling, and he tried to push for the game, but it was difficult for him to hold the ball. He has been improving, so we are hoping he is available for selection for Kolkata," Vettori had told reporters on March 28.

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{{^usCountry}} However, on Tuesday (April 15), the IPL governing council confirmed that Carse has indeed been ruled out and Madushanka has been named as his replacement. The speedster has joined the Sunrisers for INR 75 lakh. He is no stranger to the IPL, as he has previously been part of the Mumbai Indians setup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, on Tuesday (April 15), the IPL governing council confirmed that Carse has indeed been ruled out and Madushanka has been named as his replacement. The speedster has joined the Sunrisers for INR 75 lakh. He is no stranger to the IPL, as he has previously been part of the Mumbai Indians setup. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking of Madushanka, the left-arm medium pacer, he has represented Sri Lanka in 1 Test, 28 ODIs, and 19 T20Is, and has 70 wickets in international cricket to his name. Pat Cummins' status {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of Madushanka, the left-arm medium pacer, he has represented Sri Lanka in 1 Test, 28 ODIs, and 19 T20Is, and has 70 wickets in international cricket to his name. Pat Cummins' status {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pat Cummins, the designated Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, is expected to undergo a fitness test in Australia on Wednesday, April 16, and if he clears this assessment, he will link up with the squad in India on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pat Cummins, the designated Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, is expected to undergo a fitness test in Australia on Wednesday, April 16, and if he clears this assessment, he will link up with the squad in India on April 17. {{/usCountry}}

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In the absence of Cummins, Ishan Kishan has been leading the franchise. The team has so far won two of five games. On Monday, the team smashed Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs to move to the fourth spot in the points table.

Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain had dream debuts with both pacers returning with four wickets each, helping Sunrisers defend the total of 216.

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