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Brydon Carse ruled out of IPL 2026, Sunrisers Hyderabad name Sri Lanka pacer as his replacement

Brydon Carse ruled out of the IPL 2026 season. Sunrisers Hyderabad name a Sri Lanka pacer as his replacement. 

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 06:26 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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England pacer Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition due to an injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday named Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka as his replacement for the remainder of the 19th edition of the T20 tournament. Carse was picked up by the 2016 champions for INR 1 crore; however, he was injured before the start of the tournament and missed the opening five matches for the franchise.

Brydon Carse ruled out of the IPL 2026 season(REUTERS)

After the loss against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the tournament opener, Sunrisers head coach Daniel Vettori had revealed that Carse suffered a hand injury. At that time, the former New Zealand spinner said that the speedster would be available and in contention for the next game, but it wasn't to be.

“He got hit on the hand in the nets when he was batting, on his bowling hand. It was cleared of any break, but there was quite a lot of swelling, and he tried to push for the game, but it was difficult for him to hold the ball. He has been improving, so we are hoping he is available for selection for Kolkata," Vettori had told reporters on March 28.

Also Read: Praful Hinge’s injury led him to MRF Pace Foundation, trained in Brisbane; Glenn McGrath's advice shaped turnaround

In the absence of Cummins, Ishan Kishan has been leading the franchise. The team has so far won two of five games. On Monday, the team smashed Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs to move to the fourth spot in the points table.

Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain had dream debuts with both pacers returning with four wickets each, helping Sunrisers defend the total of 216.

 
Dilshan Madushanka Brydon Carse sunrisers hyderabad
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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